Foreigners will no longer need to have their passports stamped when departing Singapore

- Singapore Press Holdings
The immigration process for foreign travellers leaving Singapore is going to become a whole lot faster.
In a statement released on Wednesday (April 17), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that departure stamps will no longer be issued to foreigners leaving Singapore from April 22 onwards.
Since September 2016, foreign travellers who have their thumbprint enrolled into the BioScreen system upon arrival into Singapore are eligible to use the automated immigration clearance lanes during departure.
The BioScreen fingerprinting system allows ICA to verify the identity of travellers without checking their passports.
Travellers who use automated lanes will not be issued any departure immigration endorsements.
In order to further streamline the departure process, all foreign travellers leaving Singapore through manned immigration counters will also no longer have departure dates stamped in their passports.
Read also:
- Put away your passports – a new contactless immigration system at Tuas Checkpoint will clear people via iris and facial imaging
- Singapore tests eye scans at Woodlands, Tuas and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal immigration checkpoints
- Video analytics and biometrics screening technology to be expanded to more checkpoints: ICA