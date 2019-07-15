Get a Foreo cleansing brush for $100 during Prime Day — that’s almost a 50% discount

source Amazon

Luxury beauty tools are notoriously difficult to find at a discount, but Amazon Prime Day 2019 has a ton of surprising deals on facial cleansing brushes, anti-aging tools, and lots more.

We have a running list of the best beauty and skin-care deals on sale right here, but one that we’re pretty excited for is Foreo. The brand is discounting its colorful, palm-sized cleansing and exfoliating devices up to 35%, and the models – the Luna 2, Luna 2 for Men, and Luna Mini 2 – can be used by both men and women.

When you check the prices on Amazon, you’ll see the original Amazon price, discounted price, and exactly how much cash you’re saving – which is, well, a lot.

See which Foreo deals are available during Prime Day 2019 below:

Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush

caption Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush, $100.50 (originally $199) [You save $98.50] source Amazon

The popular cleansing and massaging device has soft silicone bristles that vibrate to help break down dirt, makeup, and oil. There’s also an anti-aging mode in which the vibrations are softer and aim to help stimulate circulation for a more radiant complexion and boost collagen production.

Foreo Luna 2 for Men

caption Foreo Luna 2 for Men Face Brush, $109.85 (originally $199) [You save $89.15] source Amazon

We don’t buy into gendered skin care, but the “men’s” version of the Luna 2 is actually a bit bigger than the women’s Luna 2 and helps clean rougher areas like the chin for an easier time shaving and less razor burn. If you regularly run a razor around your face, this is worth the investment.

Foreo Luna Mini 2

caption Foreo Luna Mini 2, $90.35 (originally $139) [You save $48.65] source Amazon

Save even more money with the Luna Mini 2, which works pretty much the same as the full-size Luna 2 but without the anti-aging mode, and is even more compact. It’s perfect for the frequent traveler, and suitable for all skin types with eight settings that allow you to fully customize the intensity.