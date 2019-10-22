Forever 21 is selling a shirt printed with the name of an Ariana Grande song 2 months after she filed a lawsuit against the brand

caption At the time of this post, Forever 21 is selling a shirt that reads “Don’t call me angel.” source Forever 21

Forever 21 is selling a sweatshirt that could have been inspired by Ariana Grande just days after a lawsuit between the company and singer was paused.

The black sweatshirt retails for $22.99, and has the phrase “Don’t call me angel” written above an image of a cherub. The phrase is reminiscent of Grande’s hit song, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which was released in September in support of the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” film. Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey are also featured on the song.

caption Forever 21’s new sweatshirt could be inspired by Ariana Grande. source Forever 21

The Pop Hub, a pop-culture site, shared a screenshot of the sweatshirt on Monday and compared it to Grande’s song.

In the midst of a lawsuit with Ariana Grande, Forever 21 releases a sweatshirt with the caption of Grande's latest single "Don't Call Me Angel." A few weeks ago, the company filed for bankruptcy and the lawsuit was put on hold due to lack of money for Grande to sue for. pic.twitter.com/qKyMaOkfFv — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 22, 2019

Grande fans on Twitter replied to the tweet and agreed that the shirt seemed to be inspired by the song.

Forever 21: “We can’t afford a new lawsuit”

Also Forever 21: “We should release a Don’t Call Me Angel shirt” LMAO ???????? — sweetener (@saddestbtch__) October 22, 2019

They keep doing it because they don’t have to give lawsuit money we- — αи∂яєω (@Andrew_mlbn19) October 22, 2019

they want a double lawsuit sooooo bad huh. they don’t have enough money to pay her respect — katherin???? (@royaIgrxnde) October 22, 2019

It’s currently unclear if Grande or her team have trademarked the “Don’t call me angel” phrase. It’s also unclear if Forever 21 was directly inspired by her music when creating the sweatshirt. Insider has reached out to representatives for Grande and Forever 21 for clarification but did not immediately hear back.

The musician is credited as a writer on the song, alongside Cyrus, Del Rey, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, ILYA, and ALMA.

This isn’t the first time Forever 21 has seemingly been inspired by Grande or her music

In September, the musician filed a $10 million lawsuit against the company over its advertisements, which her lawyers argued clearly reference the star.

Grande’s lawyers accused the clothing retailer of hiring “a look-alike model” and using audio and lyrics from her song “7 Rings” on social media. According to her lawyers, the advertisements suggested “to the viewing public that Ms. Grande endorsed Forever 21, its products, and was affiliated with Forever 21.”

The complaint included screenshots of Forever 21 social-media posts that it said used Grande’s music and likeness earlier this year after the star walked away from a merchandise deal with the retailer. The ads no longer appear on the brand’s social-media pages.

But on Friday, days before the sweatshirt appeared online, The Blast reported that Forever 21 paused the lawsuit previously filed by Grande.

The outlet reports that Forever 21 notified Grande that the lawsuit would be coming to a halt as a result of the company’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Forever 21 and Grande will have to wait to pick up the lawsuit until the company’s bankruptcy filing is resolved, according to The Blast.