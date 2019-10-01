‘RIP Forever 21’: People are reminiscing about their days of shopping at the fast-fashion retailer as it pledges to reorganize in bankruptcy

caption A customer shops during the grand opening of the Forever 21 flagship store in New York’s Times Square in 2010. source REUTERS/Lily Bowers

Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday and announced it would close up to 350 stores globally.

In a letter to shoppers, the company said that it was not going out of business but instead taking “positive steps to reorganize the business.”

Fans have taken to social media to reminisce about their days of shopping at Forever 21 and lamenting the news of its bankruptcy.

Forever 21 announced that it is filing for bankruptcy and closing almost half of its global store base on Sunday. Since then, hundreds of people have taken to social media to reminisce about their time shopping at the store and to express their sadness over the news of its recent downfall.

The company said Sunday that it would be closing up to 350 stores globally, effectively ceasing operations in 40 countries, and closing most of its locations in Europe and Asia.

A representative for the company later confirmed to Business Insider that up to 178 locations would be closing in the US.

In a letter to shoppers, Forever 21 stressed that it is not going out of business but instead taking “positive steps to reorganize the business.”

“This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our company, which will enable us to reorganize our business and reposition Forever 21,” Linda Chang, Forever 21’s executive vice president, said in a press statement.

Here’s what its fans are saying:

RIP Forever 21. I’ll miss buying clothes from your store and hoping that when it goes through the wash it comes out still in tact and the same size #forever21 #itded — Nicole S (@nikspriz) October 1, 2019

RIP Forever 21 I won’t miss your see thru leggings but damn did you have good cheap flats. — Colleen (@colleencrank) September 30, 2019

imma miss forever 21 for their $5 jeans and five hour lines — Cassadelic (@sirknightdude) September 30, 2019

I barely shop or shopped at forever 21 yet I still feel like ima miss them when they close down — YouTube:TerraTv (@heeycheterra) September 30, 2019

I’m honestly gonna miss getting Forever 21 propaganda in both my spam box AND inbox ???? — mike also known as michael (@mikeandvikes) September 30, 2019

gonna miss the times when I waited 3 hours for my sister to shop at forever 21 — aaron 六 (@4aronliew) September 30, 2019

i guess i’ll miss Forever 21 every halloween and the next wacky theme grade school alphabet reunion and high school batch rubik’s cube costume party and kumares’ fire and ice dance cocktails!!! — Ana (@castillo19939) September 30, 2019

Forever 21 is bankrupt….where am I supposed to get all of my cheap, ill-fitting, poorly-made clothes at the last minute now?¿ ???????????? — madeline (@MadelineHope_) September 30, 2019

I’m sorry but I’m not rich enough to loose Forever 21 in my life. — jessicat (@jessicaasff) September 30, 2019