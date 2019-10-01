Forever 21 could close 178 underperforming stores in the US. Here’s the full list of locations at risk.

caption A Forever 21 in New York City, which is on the list of those expected to close by the end of the year. source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Forever 21 is expected to close 350 stores globally, including up to 178 locations in the US, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The fast-fashion retailer shared its list of possible store closures in a court hearing on Tuesday, and said it will begin the process of store-wide sales and rent negotiations through the end of the year in an attempt to prevent permanent closures.

“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” a Forever 21 spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.”

Forever 21 is expected to shutter up to 178 stores in the US after the fast-fashion retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

The company released a full list of possible closures in court on Tuesday, adding the caveat that Forever 21 does “not anticipate” closing all 178 “underperforming brick-and-mortar store locations,” though it will begin sales and rent negotiations that will continue through December 31, 2019. At that point, the company will reconsider the closures and announce any supplemental closings in early 2020.

Following the bankruptcy announcement, Forever 21 said it planned to close 350 stores globally, effectively ceasing operations in 40 countries. Though the company does not publicly disclose sales, it had shown signs of strife in recent years, including closing locations in London and China – markets where it had aggressively expanded in years prior.

“This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our company, which will enable us to reorganize our business and reposition Forever 21,” Linda Chang, the company’s executive vice president, said in a statement earlier this week.

Here’s a full list of possible store closures organized by state, according to court filings: