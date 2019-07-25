Forever 21 is selling ‘Fake News’ biker shorts for $10 and many people see it as an attack on journalists

caption Forever 21 has come under fire for selling biker shorts emblazoned with the words “fake news.” source Forever 21

Forever 21 is no stranger to controversial clothing releases, as the popular brand has been accused of stealing designs from artists and charities in the past and just this week found itself in hot water for sending Atkins diet bars with online clothing orders.

But this week, the clothing store has come under fire for selling biker shorts emblazoned with the words “fake news.”

The controversial catchphrase, which was popularized by President Donald Trump, has become a means by which people dismiss and discredit media coverage they find disagreeable.

Forever 21’s decision to sell the shorts has angered many, especially journalists who feel as though the term is a direct attack on them.

This is not funny, cute or fashionable, @Forever21. Why are you selling this product? https://t.co/cXs0NeOMfD — Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) July 23, 2019

To be clear, @Forever21 has a right to sell this product. We have a capitalist economy and the First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech. However, I also have the right to offer my opinion on the product and to question the company's choice to sell it. https://t.co/tUlQ8jt0Yo — Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) July 23, 2019

Come on, people. Unfettered journalism is the foundation of our precious democracy. I think it's understandable that a conscientious, hardworking reporter like @pwoodreporter would be put off by the cheap shot these shorts represent. — Steve Raabe (@OpinionWorks) July 23, 2019

Still, the fact that the biker shorts are sold out in all sizes, according to Forever 21’s website, suggests that the design has also been popular with many people.

A number of Twitter users applauded the company for selling the “fake news” shorts, including one who claimed to have purchased more than two dozen for his next Republican fundraiser.

Only a purveyor of #FakeNews would be offended at this. — Ed Suárez (@suarez1116) July 23, 2019

Wait…fake news shorts? I am in — Jesting Jodi – The John Adams Stan Account (@IMissRWReagan) July 23, 2019

Fake News is now hate speech. What snowflakes. — Jim Barr (@barrjcb) July 23, 2019

PERFECT!! I bought 25 pair to hand out at my next GOP Fundraiser – we HATE the stupidity of the media in today's hate-filled journo circles of doom – @Forever21 should send them to journos around America!!!! Great Job F21!!!! — SanDiegoFUN (@ksandiego52) July 23, 2019

Forever 21 did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.