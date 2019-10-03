From Forever 21 and Payless to PG&E, here are the biggest bankruptcies of the year so far

caption Forever 21 is one of the latest companies to file for bankruptcy in 2019. source Shutterstock/freemind-production

2019 has been a tough year for retail. More than 8,200 stores are expected to close this year, and multiple companies have already filed for bankruptcy.

Industries such as transportation, energy, and communications have also been plagued by bankruptcies.

Here are the 21 largest companies that have filed for bankruptcy in the US so far in 2019, compiled by Chapter11Dockets.com.

2019 has been a rough year for retail.

With more than 8,200 stores planned to close in 2019, the retail apocalypse is in full swing. Many companies have already filed for bankruptcy this year, but the list continues to get longer.

Retail isn’t the only industry with struggling companies. Multiple companies in industries such as transportation, energy, service, and communications have also filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Chapter11Dockets.com complied a list of the 21 largest companies to file for bankruptcy in the US so far this year, as of September 30. The list includes companies across various industries and is ranked according to the value of assets held by each company at the time of the bankruptcy filing.

Energy company PG&E Corporation was the largest bankruptcy, with $71.4 billion in assets at the time of its filing in January. Also included in the list are stores like Payless ShoeSource, which filed for bankruptcy in February, and Forever 21, which filed on Sunday.

Here are the 21 companies that made the list:

20 (tie). Payless Holdings LLC

source Shutterstock/Tupungato

Industry: Retail

Assets at the time of filing: $1 billion

Filing date: February 18, 2019

20 (tie). FullBeauty Brands Holdings Corp.

Industry: Retail

Assets at the time of filing: $1 billion

Filing date: February 3, 2019

19. GCX Limited (Global Cloud Xchange)

source Reuters

Industry: Communications

Assets at the time of filing: $1.1 billion

Filing date: September 15, 2019

17 (tie). Double Jump, Inc. (DC Solar)

caption DC Solar was an industry sponsor of NASCAR, specifically Chip Ganaasi Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series programs. source Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $1.2 billion (estimated)

Filing date: January 30, 2019

17 (tie). Stearns Holdings, LLC

Industry: Finance

Assets at the time of filing: $1.2 billion

Filing date: July 7, 2019

16. Monitronics International, Inc. (Brinks Home Security)

caption Armored Truck source GeorgHH/Wikimedia

Industry: Services

Assets at the time of filing: $1.3 billion

Filing date: June 30, 2019

12 (tie). Forever 21, Inc.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Industry: Retail

Assets at the time of filing: $1.4 billion (estimated)

Filing date: September 29, 2019

12 (tie). Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

source REUTERS/Donna Carson

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $1.4 billion

Filing date: September 11, 2019

12 (tie). PHI, Inc.

Industry: Transportation

Assets at the time of filing: $1.4 billion

Filing date: March 14, 2019

12 (tie). Legacy Reserves Inc.

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $1.4 billion

Filing date: June 18, 2019

11. Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. (VNR Finance Corp.)

source David McNew/Getty Images

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $1.5 billion

Filing date: March 31, 2019

10. Halcon Resources Corporation

source REUTERS/ Vivek Prakash

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $1.8 billion

Filing date: August 7, 2019

9. Purdue Pharma L.P.

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Assets at the time of filing: $2 billion

Filing date: September 15, 2019

7 (tie). Hexion Holdings LLC (Momentive Specialty Chemicals Holdings LLC)

source Wikimedia Commons

Industry: Chemicals

Assets at the time of filing: $2.1 billion

Filing date: April 1, 2019

7 (tie). PES Holdings, LLC (Philadelphia Energy Solutions)

caption The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery owned by The Carlyle Group is seen at sunset in Philadelphia. source Reuters

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $2.1 billion

Filing date: July 21, 2019

6. Sanchez Energy Corporation

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $2.2 billion

Filing date: August 11, 2019

5. Bristow Group Inc.

Industry: Transportation

Assets at the time of filing: $2.9 billion

Filing date: May 11, 2019

4. Weatherford International PLC

source Wikimedia Commons

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $6.5 billion

Filing date: July 1, 2019

3. Ditech Holding Corporation (Walter Investment Management Corp.)

Industry: Finance

Assets at the time of filing: $12.3 billion

Filing date: February 11, 2019

2. Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Industry: Communications

Assets at the time of filing: $13.1 billion

Filing date: February 25, 2019

1. PG&E Corporation

source Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Industry: Energy

Assets at the time of filing: $71.4 billion

Filing date: January 29, 2019