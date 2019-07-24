Forever 21 included sample of a diet bar in some customers’ orders, sparking a social media debate

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Forever 21 included diet bars with customers’ orders as part of a third-party promotion, sparking a debate about whether or not the promotional move incited fat-shaming.

Some customers said the marketing move sent a message implying that they should lose weight, while others said they would be happy to get a free Atkins bar in their order.

“This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way,” Forever 21 emailed INSIDER in a statement.

The promotion came to the attention of social media users when Forever 21 customers who bought plus-sized clothing noticed the Atkins bar included with their order.

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG????️‍???? (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered???? pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

It was later revealed that the diet bar samples “were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time,” according to a statement Tuesday from the clothing company. The samples have since been removed, the company said in the statement.

Some Twitter users said the “oversight” still sends a negatively implied message, despite what items were included in the order.

If this is indeed a brand partnership between you @Forever21 + Atkins I’d strongly suggest you reevaluate it Not only is it coming off as discriminatory but it isn’t even rolled out well – Its completely catching customers off guard with distasteful implied message to lose weight — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) July 23, 2019

My wife ordered men’s clothing from Forever21 recently and got an Atkins bar, as well. No matter how you square it, it’s shaming — clothing that automatically comes with an implicit suggestion to go on a diet; a message that you are not Good Enough as you are. https://t.co/80fL4tihKX — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) July 23, 2019

Atkins said in a statement to USA Today that the brand is more so focused on a “lifestyle nutritional approach where everyone can benefit from overall health and wellbeing,” versus the weight loss element that is typically associated with their products.

“The intention of sampling Atkins products is to share snacks that taste great with optimal nutritional benefit,” the company continued in the statement.

In contrast, others tweeted appreciated the company’s marketing tactic and said they would be happy to receive a free Atkins bar with their order.

I’m about to order something from Forever 21 to get a free Atkins bar — emilia stark ???? (@emilyy6669) July 23, 2019

I’m plus size and I won’t be mad at all if @Forever21 gave me a free Atkins bar. They not cheap. If you don’t want it……don’t eat it! — LeftHanded_Virgo✍ (@LeftHand_Virgo) July 23, 2019

Whoever got offended receiving the free yummy Atkins Bar with their @Forever21 order, I would gladly take them off your hands. 🙂 #freeisfree https://t.co/8W3106lfPb — Mrs. Aimee (@mrsaimee78) July 23, 2019

Nonetheless, not all customers ended up with a diet bar in their orders. One customer tweeted that a razor was included in the order instead.