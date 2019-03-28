Forever 21’s new USPS clothing line includes a tube top that looks like it’s made out of shipping labels

caption The Forever 21 x USPS collaboration includes everything from joggers to T-shirts. source Forever 21

The collection includes styles for men and women, such as T-shirts, joggers, tube tops, and jackets, among other apparel.

Each item in the collection features logos and designs that were used from the 1970s to the 1990s, a USPS representative told INSIDER.

Forever 21 is always surprising its customers with unexpected collaborations – the store has sold everything from Honda sweatshirts to Taco Bell leotards over the past two years.

Now, the fast-fashion shop is collaborating with the United States Postal Service (USPS). The line includes fashion for men and women, and ranges in price from $12.90 to $54.90.

Some items in the collection are sold in sizes S through L, while others, like the $14.90 USPS Priority Biker Shorts, are sold in sizes 0X through 3X.

caption The USPS Priority Biker Shorts cost $14.90. source Forever 21

While most garments in the line are emblazoned with mail-themed words like “priority” and “express,” other items are printed with fake shipping labels, such as the $12.90 USPS Label Cropped Tube Top.

caption This tube top is printed with tons of USPS shipping labels. source Forever 21

The $29.90 USPS Express Mail Graphic Hoodie even has a USPS receipt printed on the back.

caption A receipt is printed on the back of this USPS sweatshirt. source Forever 21

In a statement sent to INSIDER, a USPS representative said the clothing line was created using “classic logos and designs from the 1970s to the 1990s.”

The representative also said the collection “is not part of the official USPS uniform, and will not be worn by postal employees while on duty.”

caption USPS employees cannot wear these items as part of their uniforms. source Forever 21

For men, the line includes bright garments like the $27.90 USPS First-Class Joggers. However, the matching Priority sweatshirt appears to be sold out.

caption The yellow Priority sweatshirt appears to be sold out. source Forever 21

And that’s not the only piece from the USPS x Forever 21 collaboration to have sold quickly. The USPS Zippered Clutch, for example, has already been removed from the brand’s website.

caption Unfortunately for shoppers, the USPS clutch is sold out. source Forever 21

To see the full USPS x Forever 21 collaboration, visit the brand’s website.