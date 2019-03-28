Forever 21’s new USPS clothing line includes a tube top that looks like it’s made out of shipping labels

- source
- Forever 21 has collaborated with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for a new clothing line.
- The collection includes styles for men and women, such as T-shirts, joggers, tube tops, and jackets, among other apparel.
- Each item in the collection features logos and designs that were used from the 1970s to the 1990s, a USPS representative told INSIDER.
- The USPS representative also said the collection “is not part of the official USPS uniform, and will not be worn by postal employees while on duty.”
- Pieces from the line range in price from $12.90 to $54.90, and are sold on Forever 21’s website. However, some of the collection has already sold out.
Forever 21 is always surprising its customers with unexpected collaborations – the store has sold everything from Honda sweatshirts to Taco Bell leotards over the past two years.
Now, the fast-fashion shop is collaborating with the United States Postal Service (USPS). The line includes fashion for men and women, and ranges in price from $12.90 to $54.90.
Some items in the collection are sold in sizes S through L, while others, like the $14.90 USPS Priority Biker Shorts, are sold in sizes 0X through 3X.
While most garments in the line are emblazoned with mail-themed words like “priority” and “express,” other items are printed with fake shipping labels, such as the $12.90 USPS Label Cropped Tube Top.
Read more: We shopped at Forever 21 and H&M to see which was a better fast-fashion store, and the winner was clear for a key reason
The $29.90 USPS Express Mail Graphic Hoodie even has a USPS receipt printed on the back.
In a statement sent to INSIDER, a USPS representative said the clothing line was created using “classic logos and designs from the 1970s to the 1990s.”
The representative also said the collection “is not part of the official USPS uniform, and will not be worn by postal employees while on duty.”
For men, the line includes bright garments like the $27.90 USPS First-Class Joggers. However, the matching Priority sweatshirt appears to be sold out.
And that’s not the only piece from the USPS x Forever 21 collaboration to have sold quickly. The USPS Zippered Clutch, for example, has already been removed from the brand’s website.
To see the full USPS x Forever 21 collaboration, visit the brand’s website.
