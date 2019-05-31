Forget Jewel: A&W is opening a second outlet in Ang Mo Kio in July – and it has a waffle island

The new outlet will open from 10am to 10pm daily and can sit 140 customers. A&W Restaurants

Can’t stand the queues at Jewel Changi Airport? Well, fans of fast food chain A&W Restaurants, take note: the brand is opening a second outlet here in AMK Hub in July.

The new outlet will feature a waffle island – showcasing the brand’s best-selling waffles – and a corner for Instagram photos.

It will open from 10am to 10pm daily and can sit 140 customers.

The new outlet will sell items such as the Chicken Coney Dog, Cream Cheese Chicken Burger, Golden Aroma Chicken, and Waffle Ice Cream and Root Beer Float.

Upcoming plans include potential special menus for breakfast and supper, and a corner selling soft toys and clothes featuring the brand’s bear mascot, Rooty.

In a statement on Friday (May 31), the chain said it was opening the new outlet thanks to the “overwhelming success” of its first outlet in Jewel.

A&W Restaurants international business development manager Sally See said that the brand chose to open in Ang Mo Kio as it wanted to reconnect with fans who had been “patiently waiting” for their return.

See added that the company was looking out for opportunities to make the brand easily accessible to fans in Singapore, especially the baby-boomer and millennial generations.

