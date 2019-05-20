A former Disney employee is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of costumes and memorabilia from Epcot and the Magic Kingdom

source Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Former Disney World employee Patrick Allen Spikes, 24, is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of costumes and memorabilia from Epcot and the Magic Kingdom.

He was arrested on Friday and is facing charges of burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.

He is accused of stealing items from the closed Cranium Command attraction at Epcot and the Haunted Mansion in the Magic Kingdom.

Records seen by authorities show that Spikes received $29,451.70 from two buyers for the items between July 26, 2018 and September 6, 2018.

A former Disney World employee is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of costumes and memorabilia from back rooms accessed through underground tunnels at the Magic Kingdom and Epcot, police said in an affidavit.

Patrick Allen Spikes, 24, was arrested on Friday and is facing charges of burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Spikes became a suspect after sheriff deputies discovered pictures of valuable items linked to Disney on his now-deleted Twitter account, @backdoordisney, detectives said in an arrest affidavit seen by INSIDER.

caption Patrick Allen Spikes. source Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have been looking into the stolen items since August, when an animatronic character named “Buzzy,” as well as its bomber jacket, headphones, and a green hat, went missing from the closed Cranium Command attraction at Epcot. The items are valued at $6,814.

Spikes is also accused of using his Disney employee ID to get to Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion through underground tunnels, and stealing a dress worn by one of the animatronics, as well as a jacket, trousers, wigs, and a tiara. The items stolen from the Haunted Mansion are valued at $7,216, according to the affidavit.

Disney security investigators became aware of Spikes and his Twitter account in October 2018, the arrest affidavit said.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies first spoke to Spikes in November 2018, and in December detectives learned Spikes had sent images of the stolen items to another Disney employee.

After obtaining a search warrant for Spikes’ home and phone, detectives found photos of stolen Disney items and transactions over PayPal.

Records seen by authorities show that Spikes received $29,451.70 from two buyers for the items between July 26, 2018 and September 6, 2018.

One buyer, who had purchased 18 items from Spikes, has returned all of the items to Disney World, the affidavit said.

Detectives are still trying to track down the rest of the items that were stolen from the park.

Spikes bonded out of Orange County Jail over the weekend. It remains unclear when Spikes left his job at Disney and what his role was at the parks.

INSIDER has contacted Disney for comment.