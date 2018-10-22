Former DPM Zahid’s 9-year-old granddaughter made an Instagram video about his arrest – and it’s gone viral in a bad way

Former Malaysian deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was arrested last week on 45 charges of graft and money laundering.
An Instagram video featuring Sofee, the nine-year-old granddaughter of embattled former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has gone viral – and not in a good way.

In the short video, the girl promises to make the people behind her grandfather’s arrest regret it.

“You can lock my grandpa up, but not his soul and his fighting spirit. We are his family and we’ll never stop praying for him,” she said.

“I will make your life unpeaceful. I will make you regret your life. Remember, I am only nine years old and I am my country’s future.”

 

Comments have been disabled on the video, uploaded by Zahid’s daughter Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, but places where it is featured – including on a news site – saw the comments section fill up with insults and disparaging comments directed at the child, the Star reported.

The vitriol is so bad, some Malaysian politicians and rights activists have even taken to Twitter to request that the public refrain from cyber-bullying.

The strong language in the video also led many Twitter users to call out Nurulhidayah for exposing her daughter to online hate, with some saying the girl was too young to understand the consequences of making such a speech.

Nurulhidayah herself has responded to the criticism with another Instagram post. In the post, she wrote that her daughter’s words would have impact on Malaysia’s future.

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was slapped with 45 charges of money laundering, graft, and criminal breach of trust involving RM114 million (USD27.5 million) on Oct 19. He was arrested on Oct 18, and is currently out on bail.