A former flight attendant says the biggest tantrums and demanding behavior comes from passengers flying on premium tickets

A former British Airways flight attendant said the passengers most prone to tantrums and nit-picking demands were those in first and business class.

Simon J Marton, author of “Journey Of A Reluctant Air Steward,” previously led cabin crew teams out of London’s Heathrow Airport.

In his book, he shared insights into how the crew asses boarding passengers for potential rudeness and aggression, or whether they could help in the case of an evacuation.

Marton also gave examples of memorable interactions with premium ticket-holding customers, and how “I’m a gold card holder!” was the most grating line he heard from passengers.

A former flight attendant revealed that the worst types of passengers he dealt with were those travelling on premium-level tickets.

Simon J Marton, previously a flight attendant with British Airways and author of “Journey Of A Reluctant Air Steward,” said the people who were most prone to tantrums and nit-picking demands were those in first and business class, or members of the airline’s Executive Club.

Marton joined the airline industry in 1996, and rose through the ranks to lead BA cabin teams on 747 and 777 planes out of London’s Heathrow Airport. Although he now works as an asset strategy officer for Wiltshire Council, Marton has shared his insights on what a career in the skies looked like for him.

In chapter six of his book, titled “Passenger Psychology,” Marton wrote: “The most-demanding – and sometimes repulsive – type of people too often belonged to the premium wing of the airline’s business core.

“Simply put, a business customer/ member of any executive club/ frequent flyer or Club/first class passenger.”

The revelation came with a clarification that he wasn’t including everyone he ever had the pleasure of flying with in this category.

Marton reiterated this further by saying that for the most part, many premium ticket customers were respectful and good-natured.

“However, it must be said that I have witnessed the biggest tantrums and nit-picking behaviour from among this class of customer,” he added.

Flight attendants are looking at passengers as soon as they board

As soon as passengers step on board a plane, he said flight attendants are assessing what kind traveller you could be while welcoming you in. For example, if you’re a sole passenger, they assess whether the crew could use your help in case of evacuation.

He also wrote: “Rudeness is picked up on immediately, and any signs of a bad attitude, aggression, or even danger are flagged mentally at that point.”

The first example Marton gave of a diva customer is a what he called a “sarcastic know-it-all in One-Alpha” on a flight to St Petersburg/Leningrad (LED). The passenger said: “Oh dear, British Airways aren’t doing very well today, are you?” when he did not get his first choice of meal, and landing cards hadn’t been loaded.

Applying a dose of travel industry professional perspective, Marton said he replied with: “Well, I make that just two things that have ‘gone wrong’ out of a possible thousand, so I’d say we’re doing pretty well today actually!”

Working in the travel industry, Marton said he heard a lot of complaints about delays during his time as a flight attendant, but a delay to him was considered to be seven hours, not 40 minutes.

He wrote that the experience you have on any given day depends on a lot of factors, ranging from the journey to the airport, to the speed of check-in as well as flight quality.

“One of my most memorable interactions was with a gold-card member, Mr S., who was travelling with his elderly mother to Las Vegas (LAS) in first,” Marton wrote.

He explained that Mr S. was not impressed with the service 10 minutes into the craft being airborne. When Marton addressed the issue, Mr S. said he was annoyed that he was not escorted to his seat, even though the crew were busy, did not have his jacket hung up for him immediately, and drinks took several minutes to arrive.

Marton asked if there was anything he could do to rectify this, to which the passenger replied: “No, not really, Simon – I just fancied a moan really!”

Some complaints from premium-level passengers became meaningless

Marton went on to say that the passenger line that used grate on him the most when he heard it was: “I’m a gold card holder!”

At London Gatwick Airport, he became used to what he called the “three-tier system of snobbery” of blue, silver, and gold card airline members. Marton disclosed a fourth unseen level too, the premier card. This was for individuals who brought in at least £1 million ($1.2 million) worth of continuous business annually to the airline.

The gold card phrase was used so frequently, he said it almost became meaningless.

Marton elaborated in his book: “As if the world should suddenly stop and a fault line miraculously seal, defying nature, healing rifts and ultimately causing everything to be as it should be.

“The reality is, of course, that it was a colored piece of plastic attached ostentatiously to a briefcase or a wheelie-bag handle with the same ‘notice me’ appeal of a crew tag.”

