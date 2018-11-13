Former Malaysia PM’s wife Rosmah could face new charges this week: The Star

Rosmah has reportedly been told to report at court on Thursday morning Berita Harian

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, could face fresh charges in court this week, The Star has reported

On Nov 13, the Malaysian news website reported that the 66-year-old and a former aide, Rizal Mansor, could face six charges related to a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak. The amount involved is said to total around RM6.5 million. Thursday.

According to The Star, Rosmah has been told to report at court on Thursday morning, but her lawyer said it was not known for sure what the charges would be.

New Straits Times reported that the solar hybrid project in question is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, as it is believed to have been awarded in a way that violated the Education Ministry’s standard operating procedures.

In October, Rosmah was arrested and charged with 17 counts of money laundering and tax evasion.

Her husband, Najib, is also facing 32 charges to do with corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

