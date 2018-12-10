Former Malaysia prime minister Najib arrested over 1MDB audit report

Reuters

Former prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Najib Razak was arrested on Monday (Dec 10) in relation to an investigation into the alleged tampering of an audit report in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, The Star has reported.

According to the Malaysian news website, Najib was arrested at around 11am at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters, after he showed up to assist with investigations into the case.

Malay Mail also said in its report that an MACC source had confirmed the arrest to the news outlet.

Last month, Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad alleged that parts of a final audit report on 1MDB – which mentioned fugitive Low Taek Jho – were deleted.

It was alleged that Najib’s aide, Tan Sri Shukry Salleh, had been behind the removal of the information, The Star reported.

Read also: Bank Rakyat chairman dismissed after allegations that former PM Najib’s office ordered changes to 1MDB audit report