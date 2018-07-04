‘I am not perfect’: Malaysia’s former prime minister released a pre-recorded video hours after being arrested for corruption

source Screenshot/Business Insider

Malaysia’s former prime minister released a pre-recorded video shortly after his arrest on Tuesday.

The existence and tone of the video indicates Najib knew he would soon be arrested and was preparing for that moment.

“My dear Malaysians, if you are listening to this message, it means that actions have been taken against me,” Najib says in the video.

Najib also admits he is “not perfect,” but denied accusations of financial misconduct.

Najib pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to four charges linked to an investigation into $4.5 billion missing from state investment fund 1MDB, of which hundreds of millions of dollars were reportedly found in Najib’s personal bank accounts.

Najib has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but the existence and tone of the video, in which he appears humble but doesn’t concede any guilt, indicates Najib knew he would shortly be arrested and had begun preparing for a legal and public opinion battle.

Saya terima bahawa hari ini adalah hari saya dan keluarga menjalani dugaan dunia. pic.twitter.com/UbjGK9GBDb — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) July 3, 2018

“My dear Malaysians, if you are listening to this message, it means that actions have been taken against me,” Najib says, according to a translation from Channel News Asia.

“There has been a lot of fake news and images spread, many of them false, convoluted and slanderous. Let investigations be conducted first, I have not had the chance to defend myself,” Najib’s voiceover said.

He added: “I am not perfect, I am only human. However, please believe that these accusations leveled against me and my family are not all true… I have tried my very best but I realize that it isn’t enough.”

In recent weeks, Malaysia’s new prime minister Mahathir Mohamad had said there was “an almost perfect case” against Najib and that charges would soon be filed.