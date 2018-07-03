Former Malaysian prime minster Najib Razak has been arrested at his Kuala Lumpur home – will face court charges

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested, according to news sources. The ex-premier was picked up from his Kuala Lumpur home by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday (Jul 3) and is likely to be charged in court tomorrow.
In a recent interview with Malaysiakini, he insisted that the RM2.6 billion ($681 million) in his bank account was a donation and that the US Department of Justice’s investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal had verified that over $600 million of the supposed donation has already been returned to the donor – the late Saudi ruler King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Just last week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the authorities were in the midst of compiling evidence against Najib on the 1MDB scandal and a separate case concerning the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.