Former navy SEAL working to rescue Thai soccer team trapped in a cave has died

- A Navy SEAL working with an international rescue team to save a soccer team stuck in a cave in Thailand has died, local authorities said.
- The diver died from lack of oxygen.
A former Thai Navy SEAL died on Thursday night while placing oxygen tanks in the cave where a Thai soccer team has been stuck for nearly two weeks.
The volunteer diver, who has been identified as 38-year-old Saman Kunan, died from a lack of oxygen early on Friday morning.
“A former SEAL who volunteered to help died last night around 2am,” Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Passakorn Boonyaluck told reporters. “His job was to deliver oxygen. He did not have enough on his way back.”
The former SEAL had been delivering oxygen to the cave where 12 soccer players and their cage are located. He then lost consciousness and received first aid but subsequently died.
Each diver reportedly needs to carry three heavy oxygen tanks to deliver them to the cave. But the path is treacherous, winding, and long, taking skilled divers around five hours each way.
Despite the death, the plan is still for the boys to swim out of the cave with divers.
“We have to try everything,” a spokesman quoted by The Guardian said when asked about the rescue plan for the boys.
More than 100 Thai Navy SEALS are working on the rescue mission as well as divers from Austtralia, the US, UK, China, and other countries.
