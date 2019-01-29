Former Olympic swimmer Oon Jin Teik to step down as Sports Hub CEO

From left: Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones; Sports Hub CEO Oon Jin Teik; and Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin at the Singapore Sports Hub on Jan 23, 2018. Business Insider

Singapore Sports Hub chief Oon Jin Teik has decided to step down from his position after the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens 2019 in mid-April, SportsHub said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 29).

Bryn Jones, who has been chairman of Singapore Sports Hub since 2017, will take on the role of acting CEO while the a global search is conducted to find a new leader.

A former Olympic swimmer, Oon said he was “privileged to be involved with the Singapore Sports Hub for almost 20 years (since its conceptualisation phase)”.

The 55-year-old first joined Singapore Sports Hub in May 2014 as chief operating officer, before becoming acting CEO in 2017. In January last year, Oon was officially named the CEO of Singapore Sports Hub.

During his tenure, Singapore Sports Hub broke records hosting over 210 events and welcomed more than 3,000,000 visitors.