The White House is reportedly considering former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi to head the World Bank

caption Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo. source Reuters

The White House is reportedly considering Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, to become the next president of the World Bank, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Nooyi, who stepped down from Pepsi in August after a 12-year stint, has been “courted as an administration ally by Ivanka Trump,” The Times wrote.

Trump described Nooyi as a “mentor” and “inspiration” to many in a tweet when Nooyi stepped down from Pepsi.

Trump is working with treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to lead the process of selecting the new president of the World Bank.

The great @IndraNooyi is stepping down as PepsiCo CEO, after 12 yrs.

Indra, you are a mentor + inspiration to so many, myself included. I am deeply grateful for your friendship. Thank you for your passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 7, 2018

It is not yet clear whether Nooyi would accept the nomination, according to The Times.

After Donald Trump became president, Nooyi said that the news was terrifying some of her employees.

“I had to answer a lot of questions from my daughters, from our employees. They were all in mourning,” she told Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times’ DealBook conference in November 2016.

“Our employees were all crying,” she said. “And the question that they’re asking, especially those who are not white, ‘Are we safe?’ Women are asking, ‘Are we safe?’ LGBT people are asking, ‘Are we safe?’ I never thought I would have to answer those questions.”

A PepsiCo spokesperson later told Fortune that Nooyi misspoke. In a statement to Fortune the spokesperson said:

“She was referring to the reaction of a group of employees she spoke to who were apprehensive about the outcome of the election. She never intended to imply that all employees feel the same way. We are incredibly proud of the diverse views and backgrounds across our workforce, and we are united in our desire for a brighter future.”

The DC-based World Bank, founded after World War II to finance economic-development projects in emerging economies, has traditionally been led by an American. However, this is not a given.

The Trump administration, which has been wary of and even hostile toward Western-led international institutions like the World Bank, will now be tasked with submitting a recommendation to the bank’s board.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Indra Nooyi endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.