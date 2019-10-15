Former police officer who fatally shot woman in her own home was booked for murder

A former Texas police officer who shot and killed a woman in her own home over the weekend was booked at the Tarrant County Jail and charged with murder on Monday evening local time, according to local news reports.

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot Atatiana Jefferson, 28, through a window of her home while she was playing video games with her nephew.

Fort Worth police chief Edwin Kraus said at a news conference Monday that the department intended to fire Dean for inappropriate conduct, but Dean resigned from the position earlier Monday.

“Nobody looked at that video and said there’s any doubt this officer acted inappropriately,” Kraus told reporters. “I get it. We’re trying to train our officers better, we’re trying to shore up our policies, trying to ensure they act and react the way the citizens intend them to – that they act and react with a servant’s heart, instead of a warrior’s heart.”

This is a breaking story. We will update as more details become available.