As former prime minister Najib Razak faces charges after arrest, his supporters rally support for him

Supporters of Najib Razak have been protesting his arrest. Reuters

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was officially charged with criminal breach of trust on Wednesday (July 4).

Hundreds of supporters, including his son Pekan Umno Youth chief Mohd Nizar Mohd Najib, showed up as early as 5am at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to greet the ex-Malaysian premier with chants of “God Save You” and “Save Najib”.

Upon Najib’s arrival at about 8am, he smiled at his supporters as he was escorted into the building. His presence ignited the supporters, who jostled with security personnel as they tried to get closer to him, Malay Mail reported.

The security struggled to restrain the supporters as they became more and more rowdy, with some also seen trying to force their way past the security cordon.

One of the supporters present, Pekan Umno youth committee member Hussein Ahmad, said they wanted to show their division chief moral support as they knew him better, reported The Star.

“Those of us in Pekan know him better and we feel that the charges against him are baseless and about political revenge,” said Hussein, who was carrying a placard that read “respect civil rights”.

Mohd Nizar, who was one of the children from Najib’s first marriage, declined to speak to the media.

Nearly 50 people also showed up outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters on Tuesday evening to show their support for Najib.