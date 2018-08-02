Former prison cop from Singapore wins Masterchef Australia – and he now wants to hire ex-convicts

Sashi Cheliah just scored himself A$250,000 ($183,000) to start his dream Indian restaurant, after knocking out Ben Borsht at the Masterchef Australia finals earlier this week.
My motivation, my strength and my support, love my family!!!! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/lgUBaJBnnV
— sashi_cheliah (@sashi_cheliah) July 31, 2018
His dishes of sambal prawns and rice with curry put him a full 16 points ahead of Borsht, in what was described as “the most one-sided finale” in Masterchef history.
YUM 😋 @sashi_cheliah Sambal prawns with crispy prawn head have our mouths watering! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/QWYr0mAaCC
— #MasterChefAU (@masterchefau) July 31, 2018
Sashi served in the Singapore Police Force for 12 years before moving to Adelaide, and started learning to cook off YouTube videos after he missed the food back home. He signed up for the competition after seeing Facebook adverts for the auditions.
The kind-hearted former officer told The Straits Times that he plans to hire ex-convicts to work in his restaurant, since they receive “good” culinary training in prison but find it hard to get employed after being released.