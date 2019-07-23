Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana’s California estate is on the market at a 41% price cut — and it comes with an equestrian facility and a shooting range. Here’s a look inside.

caption Montana’s estate can now be yours at a 41% discount. source Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images; Paul Rollins; Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Joe Montana, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has relisted his 500-acre California estate for $28.9 million – 41% less than its original asking price, The Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clark reported.

The property – which includes everything from an equestrian facility to a bocce ball court – was originally listed for $49 million in 2009. That price was, according to Clark, a tribute to Montana’s football career.

Olive oil is produced from olive trees on the estate and stored in a cellar in the home. The home also includes a wine cellar that can hold up to 3,500 bottles.

Montana and his wife built the home in the early 2000s. According to Clark, the home features items the couple handpicked from Italy and France including an antique well, old marble floors, and 16th-century iron gates.

To put the price and size of Montana’s estate into context, a 50,500-acre California ranch – believed to be the biggest piece of land currently for sale in the state – is currently on the market for $72 million.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana has relisted his California estate for $28.9 million.

The property is located in Sonoma County, about an hour away from Santa Rosa by car.

source Paul Rollins

Montana originally listed the home in 2009 for $49 million.

source Paul Rollins

The estate spans 500 acres …

source Paul Rollins

… and was built in the early 2000s by Montana and his wife.

source Paul Rollins

According to The Wall Street Journal, the design of the estate was inspired by buildings the couple saw while visiting Europe.

source Paul Rollins

It includes a 9,700-square-foot main residence …

source Paul Rollins

… which has three bedrooms …

source Paul Rollins

… and four bathrooms.

source Paul Rollins

Amenities include a swimming pool …

source Paul Rollins

… a basketball court …

source Paul Rollins

… and a wine cellar that can hold up to 3,500 bottles.

source Paul Rollins

Also on the property is a skeet shooting range …

source Paul Rollins

… a bocce ball court …

source Paul Rollins

… and an equestrian facility.

source Paul Rollins

Olive oil is produced from olive trees on the estate and stored in a cellar in the home.

source Paul Rollins

The property also includes a guest house and a caretaker’s house.

source Paul Rollins

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Montanas also own the compound next door, which is for sale for $3.1 million.

source Paul Rollins

