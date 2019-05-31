The former prince of Romania admits he has a 3-year-old child after taking a paternity test

- source
- Nicholas Medforth-Mills, formerly Prince Nicolae of Romania, revealed he is the father of Nicoleta Cîrjan’s three-year-old child.
- He wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, “The result is positive, I am the father of her child.”
- Medforth-Mills wrote that he assumes legal responsibility to the child and will not comment further on the subject.
Nicholas Medforth-Mills, formerly Prince Nicolae of Romania, made a statement on his Facebook page on Monday revealing that a paternity test confirmed he is the father of Nicoleta Cîrjan’s three-year-old child.
Medforth-Mills is currently married to PR consultant Alina-Maria Binder and previously denied having any relationship to the child in question. Now he says that he is assuming legal responsibility of the child after taking a paternity test, which he revealed in a Facebook post that was originally written in Romanian.
The Romania Journal translates the post as follows:
“Following my persistent requests to conduct the paternity test of my alleged child, Mrs. Nicoleta Cirjan has accepted. The result is positive, I am the father of her child. Given the context in which this child was born, the fact that I have had no relation with the mother, I have assumed the legal responsibility to the child. For reasons related to protecting the superior interests of the child, I believe that any issue about the child’s life is strictly private. With the wish to protect the child and avoid risks connected to the media or bullying, I have decided to cease any comments on this subject.”
Cîrjan’s replied to his post with her own message, which People translates as follows:
“27 May 2019. A day that could really not be more surprising than that! And came to me with the lesson of patience. And with the confidence that the truth will always win.”
People also reported that Medforth-Mills was removed from the line of succession in 2015, and many speculated that his then-rumored child with Cîrjan was part of the reason. He is the grandson of Romania’s last monarch, King Michael, and a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth II.
