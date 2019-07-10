A former Scientologist says Jada Pinkett Smith was a recruiter for the organization and that she lied about not being a member

A former Scientology member says that Jada Pinkett Smith was a recruiter for the organization and that she lied about not being a member.

Sam Domingo, who was a Scientologist for 20 years before leaving in 2009, spoke to the Daily Mail and said she encountered the actress at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International in Los Angeles, California.

“Jada would always be around,” Domingo, the daughter-in-law of opera singer Plácido Domingo, said. “There was a Sunday buffet where you can invite your friends and they brought in Daphne Wayans, her then-husband Keenen, and their five kids.”

Domingo went on to say that Wayans, who has appeared on “Hollywood Exes” and “Marrying the Game,” told her “that Jada had introduced them to Scientology.”

“Daphne was really excited telling me all this, but that’s what Jada did – she was charged with getting people into Scientology and I’m sure she’d be getting commission for it,” she said.

Domingo also said that Pinkett Smith “was always around Celebrity Centre, doing her own thing with Kelly Preston in the President’s Office. They were like the Stepford Wives of Scientology.”

The “Girls Trip” star previously denied speculation that she was a Scientologist during a November 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series called “Red Table Talk.”

Read more: Jada Pinkett Smith explains why she was mistakenly labeled a Scientologist

While speaking with Leah Remini, an actress and former Scientologist who has spoken out about the organization on numerous occasions and on her A&E TV show, Pinkett Smith said that for years, people thought that she was a Scientologist because she took courses at the church and had an interest in Study Technology (an educational technique developed by L. Ron Hubbard to improve studying).

In addition, she founded a private school with husband Will Smith called New Village Leadership Academy, which integrated Study Tech into their teaching methodology. Regarding the school, Domingo said that Smith planned on spending $1 million to create a Scientology school in Santa Monica, California, and Domingo was asked to take part but refused to do so.

“We all knew [Smith and Pinkett Smith] were Scientologists though,” Domingo said. “There was never any doubt amongst internal staff.”

On “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith also said she didn’t consider her “dabbling” in Scientology to be a big deal because she “grew up in the ethical society” and was taught to explore different teachings.

“For me, all religions have been my home, which is why I didn’t have a problem going to the Church of Scientology and saying, ‘I’m not a Scientologist. I want to just be here and see what you have to offer,'” the actress said.

Pinkett Smith also addressed speculation on Twitter in 2017, saying: “I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.”

I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

A representative for Scientology told INSIDER that the Daily Mail article is “utterly ludicrous” and sent us the following statement:

“The absurd claims from this individual, who has been gone from the Church for a decade, are just more invented gossip usually fed to the tabloids by self-promoting parasites who use bigotry and false allegations about the Church and its members to generate hate and even violence.”

Representatives for Pinkett Smith, Wayans, and Preston didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.