Former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka screamed in a journalist’s face in the Rose Garden as supporters cheered

A former aide to President Donald Trump yelled at a journalist in the Rose Garden after the president announced a new executive order.

Sebastian Gorka screamed in the face of Playboy’s White House reporter Brian Karem, shouting, “You’re not a journalist! You’re a punk!”

The confrontation was caught on camera and stunned some onlookers as some chanted, “Gorka! Gorka!”

Another onlooker said that Gorka could “kick your punk a–,” according to a tweet from New York Times reporter Katie Rogers.

It’s not entirely clear what led up to this confrontation, but some reports suggested Gorka was being mocked by reporters prior to his outburst.

The brief spat occurred after President Donald Trump announced an executive order that instructed federal agencies to provide the Commerce Department with citizenship data in lieu of including a citizenship question on the 2020 census, which the Trump administration had previously and controversially pushed for.

Earlier in the day, Trump held a conservative-heavy social media summit that Gorka attended.

The incident, which gathered a lot of attention from those in attendance, was caught on camera by onlookers from several angles.

In one video, a bystander could be heard saying Gorka should not be “attacking journalists like this.” Meanwhile, someone seems to yell that Gorka could “kick your punk a–,” according to New York Times reporter Katie Rogers.

POTUS leaves without taking questions. “Talk to us! The real news!” Then this mess unfolded with Sebastian Gorka yelling at a journalist. Supporter say Gorka could “kick your punk ass.” This is happening in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/FmE4KYT9eO — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 11, 2019

Sebastian Gorka, host of SALEM Radio’s AMERICA First, center, gets into a yelling match with White House reporter Brian Karem of Playboy, in Rose Garden of the White House after @realDonaldTrump made remarks on the Census. @SebGorka @BrianKarem pic.twitter.com/O4JO79SWO0 — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 11, 2019

Journalist (not blameless) arguing with Seb Gorka then @Joy_Villa as Trump Social Media Summit ends in farce. pic.twitter.com/pkXhRilGyA — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) July 11, 2019

GORKA, GORKA: Following Trump's conservative-only social media summit, some of the White House Press Corps mocked conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka pic.twitter.com/eAmIkIMKjr — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 11, 2019

Gorka was a deputy assistant to the president for less than a year after formerly serving as a surrogate on Trump’s campaign.

A controversial figure with alleged ties to far-right groups in Europe, Gorka was reportedly forced out of the White House.

Gorka, also a former Fox News contributor, now hosts a conservative radio show and is well-known among reporters for blocking them on Twitter. Gorka told Steve Herman a reporter for Voice of America that he blocked 16,000 people on Twitter.