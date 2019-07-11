Former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka screamed in a journalist’s face in the Rose Garden as supporters cheered

John Haltiwanger, Business Insider US
Former Trump White House staffer and current Salem Radio talk show host Sebastian Gorka, a guest of President Donald Trump at his social media summit, walks away after yelling at Playboy writer and White House correspondent Brian Karem and members of the White House press corps after attending an event in the Rose Garden.

Former Trump White House staffer and current Salem Radio talk show host Sebastian Gorka, a guest of President Donald Trump at his social media summit, walks away after yelling at Playboy writer and White House correspondent Brian Karem and members of the White House press corps after attending an event in the Rose Garden.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

  • A former aide to President Donald Trump yelled at a journalist in the Rose Garden after the president announced a new executive order.
  • Sebastian Gorka screamed in the face of Playboy’s White House reporter Brian Karem, shouting, “You’re not a journalist! You’re a punk!”
  • The confrontation was caught on camera and stunned some onlookers as some chanted, “Gorka! Gorka!”
  • Another onlooker said that Gorka could “kick your punk a–,” according to a tweet from New York Times reporter Katie Rogers.
Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to President Donald Trump, threw a tantrum in the Rose Garden on Thursday and yelled at a journalist as supporters egged him on.

Gorka screamed in the face of Playboy’s White House reporter Brian Karem, shouting, “You’re not a journalist! You’re a punk!”

It’s not entirely clear what led up to this confrontation, but some reports suggested Gorka was being mocked by reporters prior to his outburst.

The brief spat occurred after President Donald Trump announced an executive order that instructed federal agencies to provide the Commerce Department with citizenship data in lieu of including a citizenship question on the 2020 census, which the Trump administration had previously and controversially pushed for.

Earlier in the day, Trump held a conservative-heavy social media summit that Gorka attended.

The incident, which gathered a lot of attention from those in attendance, was caught on camera by onlookers from several angles.

In one video, a bystander could be heard saying Gorka should not be “attacking journalists like this.” Meanwhile, someone seems to yell that Gorka could “kick your punk a–,” according to New York Times reporter Katie Rogers.

Gorka was a deputy assistant to the president for less than a year after formerly serving as a surrogate on Trump’s campaign.

A controversial figure with alleged ties to far-right groups in Europe, Gorka was reportedly forced out of the White House.

Gorka, also a former Fox News contributor, now hosts a conservative radio show and is well-known among reporters for blocking them on Twitter. Gorka told Steve Herman a reporter for Voice of America that he blocked 16,000 people on Twitter.