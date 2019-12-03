Jimmy Carter was hospitalized in Georgia with urinary tract infection

Former US President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a Georgia hospital over the holiday weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a Georgia hospital over the holiday weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, the Carter Center said in a statement on Monday.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon,” the statement said.

Carter, 95, the nation’s oldest living former president, was discharged last week from another hospital after undergoing a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding caused by recent falls.

In October, Carter appeared with a black eye at an event for Habitat for Humanity after falling from his Georgia home. Carter also survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Jill Serjeant in Culver City, California, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)