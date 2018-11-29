THEN & NOW: What 25 former Victoria’s Secret Angels are doing today

caption Several Victoria’s Secret Angels have hung up their wings over the years. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has had a revolving lineup of Angels since 1995.

25 of the Angels have hung up their wings over the years.

Most of them continue to model for other brands, while several others pursue acting opportunities.

Some have remained out of the spotlight in recent years.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year since it launched in 1995.

Though the show has seen a number of models walk down its runway in the past 13 years, only a select few are chosen to be Angels. The Angels have an exclusive contract with the brand and are selected to don specially designed wings as they walk down the runway.

There have been 25 models who have hung up their wings since joining the brand, and they have all been keeping busy in the world of fashion and beyond.

Here’s what 25 former Victoria’s Secret Angels are up to now.

Helena Christensen had a relatively brief run as an Angel from 1997 to 1998.

caption Helena Christensen first walked in 1996. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters and Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Christensen is still modeling today, and even helped close the Versace spring/summer 2018 fashion show alongside Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford in September 2017.

She has also become an accomplished photographer, with her work appearing in publications like Elle, Marie Claire, and Nylon.

Chandra North was also a Victoria’s Secret from 1997 to 1998.

caption Chandra North was with the brand from a year. source Videofashion/YouTube and Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The model still keeps her fans up-to-date on her personal and professional life via Instagram.

Laetitia Casta first donned her wings in 1998 before hanging them up in 2000.

She has since gone on to model for brands like Chanel and Givenchy, and starred in several movies including “Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life” and “Face.”

Karen Mulder was one of the original Angels, joining the brand in 1996.

She last walked for Victoria’s Secret in 2000 and went on to pursue both acting and music opportunities, though has remained out of the spotlight in recent years.

Stephanie Seymour is one of the first Victoria’s Secret models, starting in 1995.

caption Stephanie Seymour was one of the original Angels. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She became an Angel in 1997, but walked her last show in 2000.

She most recently launched a lingerie line called Raven & Sparrow, which is sold exclusively at Barney’s New York.

Daniela Peštová first walked in 1998 before hanging up her wings in 2001.

Peštová is still a force in the modeling world, and made an appearance on the red carpet for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Inés Rivero got her start in 1998 and last walked the show in 2001.

caption Inés Rivero updates her Instagram regularly. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters and John Parra/Getty Images

Rivero has recently been keeping her fans up-to-date on her life via Instagram.

Tyra Banks got her start as an Angel in 1997, but hung up her wings in 2005.

caption Tyra Banks walked for the brand in 1996 before becoming an Angel. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The model spent much of 2018 filming the long-awaited “Life Size 2,” which airs December 2 on Freeform.

She and her mother also wrote a book called “Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss,” which was released in April.

Gisele Bündchen became a famous Angel in 2000, but walked her last show in 2007.

caption She also walked the show in 1999 before becoming an Angel. source Stringer/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bündchen went on to continued success, remaining the world’s highest-paid model until Kendall Jenner outranked her in 2017.

In October, Bündchen released a memoir called “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” in which she revealed her decision behind quitting the show.

Selita Ebanks got her start in 2005, then walked her last show as an Angel in 2008.

caption Selita Ebanks keeps her fans updated on Instagram. source Peter Kramer/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ebanks is still modeling and regularly posts her work on Instagram. She also went on to compete in the third season of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010.

Izabel Goulart was an Angel from 2005 until 2008.

caption Izabel Goulart joined in 2005. source Peter Kramer/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She continued to walk in the shows through 2016, just not with an official Angel contract. She also became an ambassador for Fendi in 2018.

Heidi Klum joined the brand in 1997, then left in 2009.

caption Heidi Klum went on to host several seasons of “Project Runway.” source Fred Prouser/Reuters and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The star has since gone on to host several seasons of the hit reality competition show “Project Runway.” She also currently serves as a judge for the NBC show “America’s Got Talent.”

Outside of her career, Klum is known to wear elaborate costumes to her annual celebrity-filled party for Halloween.

Marisa Miller joined the show in 2007 and walked her last show in 2009.

caption Marisa Miller spent two years with the show. source Alexander Tamargo/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Miller dipped her toes in the acting world with a role in 2013’s “R.I.P.D.” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges.

She keeps a relatively low profile on social media lately, though still keeps her fans updated on Instagram.

Karolína Kurková joined Victoria’s Secret in 2000, but last walked in the show in 2010.

caption Karolína Kurková recently walked the runway for David Jones in August 2018. source Peter Kramer/Mark Nolan/Getty Images

She continues to model and most recently became the first cover model for Vogue Czechoslovakia in September.

Kurková has also co-founded a children’s wellness company called Gryph and Ivyrose.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley started walking for the brand in 2006 but didn’t become an Angel until 2010.

caption Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got her start in 2006. source Theo Wargo/Rich Fury/Getty Images

She hung up her wings shortly after in 2011. Huntington-Whiteley has since pursued acting, most recently starring as The Splendid Angharad in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

She revealed she was engaged to actor Jason Statham in January 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child in June 2017.

Chanel Iman first walked in 2009, then received her Angel wings in 2010.

caption Chanel Iman has a few acting credits to her name. source Theo Wargo/Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

She walked her last Victoria’s Secret show in 2011. She then went on to pursue acting roles, starring in films such as 2015’s “Dope” and 2017’s “Mad Families.”

She married New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard in March 2018, and the couple welcomed a baby girl in August 2018.

Miranda Kerr first walked the Victoria’s Secret runway as an Angel in 2007; she walked in her last show in 2012.

caption Miranda Kerr went on to create her own beauty brand. source Mark Mainz/Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Kerr went on to become the founder and CEO of beauty brand Kora Organics, and she still continues to model for brands like Moschino and Louis Vuitton.

In May 2018, she gave birth to her second child, a baby boy with husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Erin Heatherton first walked in 2008 and officially became an Angel in 2010.

caption Erin Heatherton spent four years with Victoria’s Secret. source Theo Wargo/Noam Galai/Getty Images

She last walked the show in 2013, though still regularly posts to Instagram.

Lindsay Ellingson first walked as an Angel in 2011 and called it quits in 2014.

caption Lindsay Ellingson went on to help create Wander Beauty. source Jamie McCarthy/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The model went on to cofound the cruelty-free cosmetics brand Wander Beauty and currently serves as the brand’s creative director.

Doutzen Kroes walked down the Victoria’s Secret runway for the first time in 2005 and last walked in 2014.

caption Doutzen Kroes still walks the runway. source Alexander Tamargo/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kroes continues to model and has become a global ambassador for Knot On My Planet – an organization dedicated to ending the killing of elephants for ivory.

She has also started to dabble in the world of acting. She had brief roles in both “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” as a warrior named Venelia.

Jac Jagaciak first walked the show in 2013, then became an Angel in 2015.

caption Jac Jagaciak spent a year as an Angel. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her first year as an Angel also marked her last show with the brand. Jagaciak continues to model, and was recently on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Germany in September 2018.

Kate Grigorieva served as an Angel from 2015 to 2016.

caption Kate Grigorieva spent a year as an Angel. source Jamie McCarthy/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She continues to model and updates her latest looks on Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio became an Angel in 2004 and ended her run in 2017.

caption Alessandra Ambrosio first walked the Victoria’s Secret runway as model in 2000. source Frank Micelotta/Jacopo Raule

The 37-year-old is still modeling, most recently gracing the cover of Numéro Russia.

Karlie Kloss first walked the show in 2011 and walked her last show in 2017.

caption Karlie Kloss spent six years with Victoria’s Secret. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In October 2018, Kloss announced that she’ll be taking over for Heidi Klum as the host and executive producer for season 17 of “Project Runway.”

Adriana Lima joined the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1999 and became an Angel shortly after in 2000.

Lima made an emotional final walk during the 2018 show, making her the longest-running Angel in the show’s history.