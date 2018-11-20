Former winner of Cleo’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Malaysia dies fighting for IS: Report

Video screengrab

A former winner of “Cleo’s Most Eligible Bachelor” died after stepping on a landmine while fighting for the Islamic State (IS) in Syria, Australia’s Herald Sun has reported.

Half Malaysian and half Australian, Amir Millson was just 33 years old and was the father of a young child when he reportedly fled overseas to fight for IS.

According to The Daily Mail Australia, the 2010 Eligible Bachelor winner had divorced his wife before leaving.

The publication added that his death was confirmed by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation in September.

Quoting friends, Herald Sun said Amir’s views were gradually radicalised around 2014.

Herald Sun also reported that Amir’s friends believe he was carrying a fighter on his shoulder when he stepped on a landmine.

“That was it,” a friend was quoted as saying.

In early 2015, he reportedly uploaded an image of himself as an armed jihadi in Syria.

Amir, whose real name was Amirrudin Hud Rashid Milson, was a Curtin University graduate described to be “handsome, very open, outgoing, extremely friendly”, The Daily Mail reported.

