These $140 Forsake shoes look like sneakers but are as rugged as boots — they’re waterproof, comfortable, and look great on hiking trails and at bars too

source Forsake/Facebook

Forsake’s Phil Mid Boot ($139.95) fits like a sneaker but the construction makes it as rugged as a hiking boot and the style makes it fit in at bars too. I’ve worn mine for more than a year, and it still looks great.

The full-grain leather is waterproof and the sole is very grippy, so it’s a great all-season shoe too.

Each shoe is backed by a solid 12-month warranty, and the company thoughtfully cuts down on carbon emissions throughout its manufacturing and shipping processes.

The durability and versatility of the boot, combined with the sustainable manufacturing makes me feel good about investing $140 in a pair of shoes.

I travel a lot, and most of it combines business and pleasure.

I might be flying to a meeting or product launch in Portland, Salt Lake, or San Francisco, and then flying back home early the next day. I hate waiting for checked bags, so I prefer to fly with a carry-on only, but that means everything I pack has to pull double duty and there just isn’t space for a lot of size 12 shoes in my backpack.

That’s why I turn to the Forsake Phil Mid ($139.95) for my travels. It combines the fit and comfort of a sneaker with the support and style of a boot.

I find that my tan pair looks good enough with chinos and button-down shirt so I can pull off a “smart casual” look, but the grippy and durable sole, waterproof upper, and comfy tongue are high-performance enough that I’m just a quick costume change from wearing them on a hike or to see the city I’m visiting without the knee and arch pain I usually get when wearing more formal shoes that don’t offer much support.

The Forsake Phil Mid boots are comfortable, durable, and waterproof, unlike other boots I’ve worn before

I grew up on a farm wearing work boots with steel toecaps. They were heavy and not too comfy, but they stood up to just about anything. These days, my hands are softer and my job a lot less physical, but I still appreciate a boot that can stand up to weather and work without falling apart.

Lots of boots look rugged but don’t really deliver on durability or weatherproofing, and sneaker-boot hybrids are often covered with synthetic mesh to achieve a lighter feel which compromises their durability. That’s not for me – the little bit of farm boy that’s still left in me would be pretty embarrassed to tip-toe around a puddle in case I got my fancy footwear wet.

A boot should be something you can rely on whatever the weather.

I wore the Phil Mid boots all throughout winter, slopping through sludgy sidewalks and plenty of puddles, and the full-grain leather upper held up to its billing as totally waterproof. The mesh tongue helped with breathability, but it’s also treated with waterproofing materials and lined so rain and snow didn’t get in. The grippy sole also prevented me from falling flat on my face when things got icy. Another pair of rugged looking boots I tested recently sent me tumbling down an icy hillside three different times before I consigned them to the Goodwill donation box.

source Forsake/Instagram

These sturdy boots are sleek enough to wear in cafés and bars too

Despite being tougher than a bag of nails, the Phil Mid also delivers on style.

The slim cut means the boots don’t look big and heavy, and don’t feel out of place in a café or a classy bar. The breathable upper and supportive footbed means that they’re comfy enough for long days on my feet. In fact, they’ve become my go-to for trade shows which often involve nine hours of walking and standing with very little time to sit down.

At $140, the Phil Mid isn’t cheap, but it isn’t outrageously expensive either. I have more than a year of use on mine and they’re still going strong – I haven’t had to replace so much as a shoelace. Luckily, if anything does go wrong and there’s a defect of any kind, all of Forsake’s shoes are backed by a solid warranty.

The price is also justified by the fact that Forsake works with Carbonfund to offset 100% of the carbon emissions that come from producing, shipping, and sourcing its footwear. The company is also really thoughtful about its packaging – boxes come with handles to help reduce reliance on single-use plastic bags, and the packaging is all fully-recyclable packaging.

A good pair of boots should take you a long way beyond covering plenty of ground. They should also help you look good and feel comfortable in a variety of different settings, and for me, these Forsake Phil Mids do all that.

Buy Forsake Phil Mid boots on Forsake, Amazon and Zappos, $139.95