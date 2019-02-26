Securing your ‘Fortnite’ account will net you free rewards — here’s what you get for turning on two-factor authentication

caption Turning on two-factor authentication in “Fortnite” will net you rewards. source Epic Games

“Fortnite” players can activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security to their Epic Games account.

Enabling 2FA will also unlock a special dance emote, Boogiedown, for “Fortnite: Battle Royale.” Players who paid for “Fortnite: Save the World” will receive even more bonuses.

Signing into your account with two-factor authentication requires a special code in addition to a password. “Fortnite” players can choose to receive 2FA codes via email or use a separate authenticator app.

With more than 80 million players logging onto “Fortnite” each month, old accounts with lots of cosmetics and V-Bucks stocked up are becoming ripe targets for hackers. Because of that, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) is the best way to make sure that your “Fortnite” account is safe – plus, players receive a free emote as an added bonus.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your account with a time-sensitive code that’s required when logging in with your password. To activate 2FA, you’ll need to log into your account on the Epic Games website and go to the Account Settings page. If you click on password and security, you’ll find the options for two-factor authentication.

Read more: The maker of ‘Fortnite’ is suing two YouTubers for trolling with cheats and sharing hacks

Once you activate 2FA on your Epic Games account, you can receive the authenticator code via email or a separate app – “Fortnite” works with the Google, Microsoft, LastPass, and Authy authenticator apps. Once you activate the code, you wont need to use the authenticator on the same device for 30 days.

You’ll need the 2FA code whenever you sign into a new device, meaning that even if hackers or other people trying to access your Epic Games account know your password, they’ll need to get the authenticator code from your personal email or smartphone app to sign-in to “Fortnite.”

There’s an added bonus for enabling 2FA: Players who turn it on will receive the dancing Boogiedown emote for “Fortnite: Battle Royale.”

Those who have purchased “Fortnite: Save the World” will receive 50 armory slots, 10 backpack slots, and a legendary troll stash llama for enabling 2FA.

caption Players who own “Fortnite: Save the World” will receive this legendary troll stash llama for enabling two-factor authentication. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

While pulling up your 2FA code every 30 days may take an extra minute, two-factor authentication will add a big boost in security to your Epic Games account and help prevent misuse.

With a free emote and Save the World bonuses as extra incentive, there’s little reason not to enable 2FA, if only for the sake of security.