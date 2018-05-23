Fortnite’s latest rare feature was added by accident

source Epic Games

A Fortnite update added a new item class: backpacks. They take up an inventory slot and are limited-use items.

The only backpack in the game so far is the jetpack, which allows players to fly for a short period of time.

Another backpack was accidentally included in the update, which allowed players to see where the next, smaller Eye of the Storm will be located.

Fortnite’s latest update introduced plenty of game-changing elements – but one of them was included by accident.

Reddit user dertidferris, who posted his findings to the /r/FortNiteBR subreddit, discovered a new backpack called the “Eye of the Storm Tracker.” Backpacks were already a new addition to the game, and as a new item class they take up one inventory slot and provide various benefits to the player. So far the jetpack is the only official backpack in the game, but the accidental release of the Storm Tracker backpack provides a look at what Epic Games is thinking of implementing in future updates.

The Eye of the Storm Tracker appears to highlight the final location of the Eye of the Storm – the constantly-shrinking play zone that Fortnite players have to stay within throughout the game. The storm movements are random and players generally don’t know where the next circle will land, so knowing where the playzone will shrink to could provide a huge advantage to whoever picks up this rare backpack.

When reached for comment, Epic Games pointed Business Insider to a recent comment the company posted to the Reddit thread discussing the latest backpack, explaining the mistake:

“We’re always experimenting with and developing fun and creative items for our players. We mentioned in this week’s Patch Notes that the Jetpack was the first of a new line of items called Backpacks. The Storm Tracker was an idea that was being tested for one of those backpacks.

This was not intended to make it into the v4.2 Content Update and we can’t promise this will ever officially be released. However, we do hope those who got their hands on it had fun while it lasted!”