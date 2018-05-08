In a final duel, Thanos killed me in Fortnite’s new game mode inspired by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ — and I loved it

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

There I was, watching from my hiding place in a massive crater, staring at my destiny.

It was just me, a casual Fortnite player, and him, the mad titan Thanos.

You may have heard of Thanos – he’s the big bad in Marvel Studios’ new film “Avengers Infinity War,” which just broke a whole mess of box office records. Starting Tuesday, though, he’s also a playable character in a new limited-time game mode for Fortnite Battle Royale, the hottest game in the world right now.

You can play as Thanos in the special new game mode called “Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup,” which is the traditional Battle Royale mode in Fortnite, but with a twist: The Infinity Gauntlet is located somewhere on the island, and if you find it, you’ll turn into Thanos himself, and wield all his powers.

Here’s what it’s like to play the limited-time “Infinity Gauntlet” mode in Fortnite:

Thanos has three main powers:

source Epic Games

– You can punch, which does major damage to players and buildings alike.

– You can shoot a purple power beam from your glove that incinerates foes.

– You can leap high into the air and slam your first into the ground, which destroys anything in its (relatively small) blast radius.

You’ll also have way more health and shields than a normal player. Your shields recover when you kill an enemy player; there’s no way for Thanos to restore his health.

I played a couple of quick games on Tuesday morning. Thanos made an appearance in both of them.

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

I died to the storm in the first game, not realizing how quickly it moves in this new mode, and how much faster it’ll kill you than in the regular game.

Before I got to the safe zone, though, I saw someone had activated the Infinity Gauntlet and started wiping out other players (as seen above).

In my second game, I knocked off a couple of opponents early in the match, stayed out of the storm, and stayed safe as Thanos ripped my opponents to shreds from a distance. There’s one bit of good news: Once the Gauntlet is claimed, Thanos will always appear on your map, so you’ll know where you can (or can’t) hide.

I didn’t actually see Thanos with my own eyes until the very end of my second match, when he jumped into the massive crater where I was hiding — the area known as Dusty Divot — and pulverized the third-place player nearby.

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

As Thanos recovered his health, I took my shot: I threw a Port-A-Fort grenade at him, which created a fort around him. He burst out of it, looking for me.

Finally, I had my shot at Thanos. And I took it.

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

…It was over relatively quickly.

I got him with several shots to the head with my burst assault rifle, and jumped around him as he punched and whiffed the air many times, but eventually, a couple of punches knocked me out for good, and I was defeated. Still, I found myself laughing: because even in death, I had become a child of Thanos.

Overall, I found the new limited-time Infinity Gauntlet game mode in Fortnite to be a blast.

source Marvel

Since the safe zone is set from the start of the game, and the storm moves relatively quickly, each of these matches are pleasantly short. And if someone finds the Infinity Gauntlet – which they will – it’s easy to keep tabs on Thanos’ location, as well as his health levels. And so, it generally feels like a quicker version of the Battle Royale mode, with Thanos as a hard-t0-kill wildcard. And if you kill that one player, you can wield the Infinity Gauntlet and assume those awesome powers yourself.

The Infinity Gauntlet games are fun but quick, which is a good thing since it’s so easy to be overwhelmed by Thanos – not to mention the 90+ other players on the map.

The good news: Thanos isn’t impossible to kill. Watch this player take Thanos to task:

For more on Fortnite:

– 3 easy ways to get better at Fortnite if you’re struggling

– 15 tips and tricks to play and win at Fortnite Battle Royale

– There’s a simple, obvious reason ‘Fortnite’ is the biggest game in the world right now