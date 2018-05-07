Fortnite, the biggest game in the world, is about to release a special game mode inspired by ‘Avengers Infinity War’

source Marvel

“Fortnite” and “Avengers Infinity War” – the biggest game and movie in the world, respectively – are having a crossover event.

“Fortnite” is getting a new game mode called “Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup,” which is the typical Battle Royale mode with a twist: An Infinity Gauntlet, somewhere on the island, will transform you into Thanos, and give you all the power of the Marvel villain.

“Fortnite” will release the new “Avengers Infinity War” event on May 8.

“Fortnite,” the most popular game in the world right now, is getting a crossover event with “Avengers Infinity War,” the most popular movie in the world right now.

Epic Games and Marvel partnered on creating this new event, which kicks off on May 8 and is officially called “Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup.” It, like all of “Fortnite,” is free to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and iOS.

In the new Avengers-themed “Infinity Gauntlet” mode, the game will start like normal – 100 online players will drop out of a flying school bus and onto a deserted island filled with weapons, items, and traps – but this time, an Infinity Gauntlet will be in play somewhere on the island.

It’s unclear if there will be only one gauntlet per match, or if players will know the general area where it’s located, but according to Entertainment Weekly, if a player finds the gauntlet, they will reportedly turn into Thanos and wield the power of the Marvel villain (and presumably the six Infinity Stones in his glove).

Here’s a look at what Thanos reportedly looks like in “Fortnite”:

According to Entertainment Weekly, this new game mode was made possible thanks to “Avengers Infinity War” directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who are reportedly big “Fortnite” fans, and had reached out to Donald Mustard, the creative director at Epic Games, the makers of “Fortnite.” Mustard told Entertainment Wekly that he spent over an hour brainstorming ideas with Joe Russo until they finally landed on a limited-time game mode that Epic Games was excited to make.

“This kind of opportunity, where you have this mutual respect for someone’s work and you’re on the same page about doing something cool for fans, is rare and really exciting,” Mustard told EW. “We hope players love it.”

