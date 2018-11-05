‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ will add jersey outfits for all 32 NFL teams this week

caption “Fortnite: Battle Royale” players will soon be able to don the jersey of their favorite NFL team. source Epic Games

“Fortnite: Battle Royale” will add NFL jersey outfits to the in-game shop on November 9th at 7 p.m. EST.

Players can choose jerseys for all 32 NFL teams and can pick any number between 1 and 99.

“Fortnite: Battle Royale” is getting a rather surprising crossover with the NFL: Kersey outfits for all 32 NFL teams – and a special “Fortnite” team, too – will be added to the game on November 9th.

Both male and female characters will be able to select the outfit from the team of their choosing, with a number between 1 and 99. It’s unclear if players will be able to choose from between a team’s home or away jersey.

“Fortnite” is no stranger to unusual crossovers: Last year the game had a special “Avengers: Infinity War” event that let players don the infinity gauntlet and play as Thanos, the movie’s villain.