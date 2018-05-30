How to find and use the new shopping cart in ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale,’ whether you’re playing solo or with your friends

source Epic Games

This week, the ever-changing world of “Fortnite: Battle Royale” got a new feature that is the first of its kind for the world’s most popular video game: a shopping cart.

While several competing battle-royale games have allowed players to zip across the virtual islands with fast-moving vehicles like cars, motorcycles and even boats, in an effort to be the last man standing, the Fortnite developers have taken a unique approach with the shopping carts, which players can use to cross gaps, get away from enemies, and perform incredible stunts with the help of the game’s ramp-building features.

Here’s how to incorporate the new shopping carts into your eternal pursuit for that sweet, sweet Victory Royale:

First, for those who haven’t been keeping up with every update to the Fortnite map, players can now ride around the map in shopping carts. This is the first introduction of any type of fast-moving vehicle in the game.

Fortnite’s lack of vehicles had previously helped set it apart from many other battle-royale games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or H1Z1, which allowed players to ride around in cars, boats or motorcycles.

The shopping carts seem to be scattered all throughout the map, but streamers and hardcore fans have found that they can most consistently be found on the race track, in the J-6 region of the map.

They’ve also been seen in Retail Row and Junk Junction.

To drive the shopping cart, simply walk up to the back of it and press equip, the same way you would if it were a weapon or other item. When you’ve equipped the cart, a list of controls will pop up on the left hand side of the screen.

The actual buttons used to switch positions, push, and abandon the cart will be different depending on what platform you’re playing the game with (ie. Xbox, mobile, PC, etc.).

After giving the cart a good push, you can switch your position to actually standing in the center, which allows you to shoot at enemies while speeding by. However, the cart cannot be steered from this position, so before long you’re likely to hit something or slow down.

The carts can be found and used in every mode of the game, but are ideal for playing in “duos” with a friend, because one person can stand in the cart and defend the pair from enemies while the other pushes.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the most famous Fortnite streamer in the world, posted a video of him and a buddy trying it out, and encountering another duo doing the same.

Because Fortnite allows players to build structures with the materials they collect, fans have already been pushing the carts to their limits by riding them down huge ramps.

And there are already hundreds of videos on YouTube and Reddit of players performing some pretty amazing stunts using the shopping carts and the game’s building capabilities.

A look at the official trailer for the shopping carts implies that the developers were hoping players would do just that.

Like many updates made to Fortnite’s ever-changing map, the carts don’t significantly change the core gameplay or give any unfair advantage to the players that find them. The basic strategies and skills are still required to do well in the game.

It’s too early to tell if the developers have any plans to introduce more vehicles in the game, but the shopping carts are definitely a hit!