Fortnite has introduced a soccer arena to the map ahead of the World Cup

Ahead of the World Cup kicking off this week in Russia, “Fortnite: Battle Royale” developers have added a full-fledged soccer arena to the map.
The arena is already swarming with players eager explore the map’s newest addition, but if you could manage to stay alive long enough to explore the stadium, this is what you’d see.
Take a look:
The arena is located just north of Pleasant Park, and can be seen on the map.
There are even a few soccer balls sitting in the goals on the pitch, for those who want to get in a few goals between shoot-outs.
Leaks and data-mining have also revealed upcoming World Cup-themed cosmetics …
⚽️New Customizable Soccer / Futball Skins⚽️
????????????????????????????????????????????Available in many country themed characters???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Izij2UuuAV
— ⚔️Fortnite Delight???? (@FortniteDelite) June 11, 2018
… and at least one new emote!
Leaked Kick ups Emote⚽️???? pic.twitter.com/Ca6rLHsbbF
— Fortnite Battle Royale (@FortniteRoyaIe) June 11, 2018