The company behind ‘Fortnite’ got an F from the Better Business Bureau following hundreds of complaints

With more than 200 million registered players, “Fortnite” is the world’s most popular video game.

Epic Games, the Cary, North Carolina-based company behind the game, makes hundreds of millions of dollars each month from “Fortnite” microtransactions.

North Carolina’s Better Business Bureau has given the company an F for failing to respond to hundreds of customer complaints in the past year.

“Fortnite” sparked a global phenomenon in 2018, capturing the hearts of millions of players and becoming the world’s most popular video game in the process. But even as “Fortnite” continues to skyrocket in popularity around the globe, the company behind the game is facing criticism from a very local source, the Eastern North Carolina Better Business Bureau (BBB).

As reported by WTVD in Cary, North Carolina, “Fortnite” creator Epic Games received an F-rating from the BBB following hundreds of complaints from upset customers. The BBB rating reflects how a company interacts with its customers, and Epic, which is based in Cary, received the failing grade for a perceived lack of response to customer complaints.

The website for the Eastern North Carolina Better Business Bureau lists 271 complaints made against Epic in the last year, the vast majority of which were left unanswered. As a company with an international product played by millions of players each day, Epic does have their own private support desk for concerns complaints, but some frustrated customers looked to the BBB to help resolve their situation.

Scrolling through the anonymous BBB complaints does show some recurring problems. Some players reported that their accounts had been hacked or stolen and Epic customer service had failed to restore them. Other customers complained about Epic failing to refund improper and accidental charges they received while playing, and more than a few parents reported account issues while trying to assist their children. A handful of players claimed that Epic had unjustly banned them for cheating with no proof.

“My son was banned from using Fortnite and accused of cheating to gain an advantage,” a complaint from November 2018 reads. “My son has spent quite a bit of money on the game and was abruptly banned with any warning or explanation or provided with any proof of wrongdoing. The claim that he cheated to gain an advantage is false. Not only will the company not provide any evidence that what they are saying is true but they refuse to answer or address the questions via email, they refuse to allow me to talk to a more senior staff who might be able to address my concerns either.”

All but a handful of the complaints were left unanswered, and they likely represent a small portion of the support requests Epic receives for “Fortnite’ each day. Still, the lingering complaints reflect some ongoing concerns with the “Fortnite” business model, and the rating doesn’t reflect well on Epic’s customer service. However, the game continues to see growth on a massive scale, so it seems that Epic’s good will hasn’t run out just yet.