A ‘Fresh Prince’ star is suing ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games, claiming his dance moves were stolen. Decide for yourself with these comparisons of every dance in the game

“Fortnite” maker Epic Games is being sued by several different people. They accuse Epic Games of lifting their dance moves for use in “Fortnite” without paying.

A huge portion of the dance moves in “Fortnite” are either references or direct recreations of dance moves popularized elsewhere.

Thus far, only three of the game’s dances have provoked legal action.

“Fortnite” is making hundreds of millions of dollars every month for its creator Epic Games – an impressive feat for a game that costs nothing to download and play.

And now, Epic is being sued due to one of the main ways it makes so much money.

Epic Games turns its enormously popular, free game into a cash machine through the sale of a seasonal “Battle Pass” and the sale of individual items. Perhaps you want a sweet new backpack for your in-game avatar? Just drop a few hundred V-Bucks – the virtual currency in “Fortnite” that’s largely derived from people exchanging actual money for virtual dollars – and it’s yours.

Or maybe you’re more of a dancer, as millions of other “Fortnite” players appear to be. For the privilege of doing “The Fresh” – the dance commonly referred to as “The Carlton,” popularized by Alfonso Ribeiro’s character Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” – you’ve gotta drop 800 V-Bucks ($8).

That’s just part of why Ribeiro and two others are suing Epic Games. Here’s a rundown of all the dances from “Fortnite” that pull from outside sources:

The chicken dance from “Arrested Development,” called “Chicken” in “Fortnite”

source Netflix

“The Band of the Bold” by Marlon Webb, called “Best Mates” in “Fortnite”

The meme of John Travolta’s confusion in “Pulp Fiction,” called “Confused” in “Fortnite”

caption Not this one, actually! source Miramax

Russell “The Backpack Kid” Horning’s dance, known as “The Floss” (or “Flossing”) in both his rendition and in “Fortnite”

source YouTube

Jim Carrey’s dance in “Dumb & Dumber,” called “Hootenanny” in “Fortnite”

source New Line Cinema

BlocBoy JB’s dance from “Shoot,” called “Hype” in “Fortnite”

Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe’s signature salt drop, called “Pure Salt” in “Fortnite”

caption This one’s not even a dance move! source @nusr_et/Instagram

“Gangnam Style” by Psy, called “Ride the Pony” in “Fortnite”

source Screenshot/YouTube

Michael Flatley’s “Riverdance,” called “Step it Up” in “Fortnite”

Snoop Dogg’s dance from the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” video, called “Tidy” in “Fortnite”

Gabby J David’s YouTube dance, called “Electro Shuffle” in “Fortnite”

Carlton’s (Alfonso Ribeiro’s) famous dance from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” called “Fresh” in “Fortnite”

The big dance number from “Napoleon Dynamite,” called “Groove Jam” in “Fortnite”

source Paramount/Fox Searchlight

The dance from “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, called “Reanimated” in “Fortnite”

source CBS

Turk (Donald Faison) in “Scrubs” dancing, called “Dance Moves” in “Fortnite”

source YouTube

Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) dancing in “Seinfeld,” called “Jubilation” in “Fortnite”

source NBC

