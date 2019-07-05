‘Fortnite’ crossover with ‘Stranger Things’ lets you play as Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Fortnite” is celebrating the premiere of “Stranger Things” season 3 with new two new outfits and a weapon wrap. Players can now unlock skins for the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper – the Demogorgon skin costs 1,200 v-bucks while Chief Hopper is 1,500 v-bucks. The black-and-white Tendrils wrap is also available for 500 v-bucks.

In “Stranger Things,” a group of teenagers are exposed to a parallel universe through a series of mysterious portals. Those portals started appearing in “Fortnite” one day before the season 3 premiere, and the new content arrived the day after.

Rather than transporting players to “the upside-down” the way they do in “Stranger Things,” the portals teleport players to a different area of the “Fortnite” island.

The portals appeared in “Fortnite” without warning, though the game’s creators have been known to tease upcoming events with unannounced changes to the map. It’s possible that the portals could lead to a “Stranger Things” limited-time mode in the future, but it seems like players will have to settle for new outfits for now.

In the past, “Fortnite” has held special crossover events with a variety of movies and brands, including “Avengers: Endgame,” the Super Bowl, and Nike’s Jordan brand.