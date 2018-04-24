‘Fortnite’ fans are convinced a falling meteor will change the game forever — and the game’s creators are teasing them for it

source Kaylee Fagan / Epic Games

The makers of “Fortnite: Battle Royale” decided to have a little fun in response to conspiracy theories that the island will be changed forever by meteors that have recently been spotted shooting across the skies in the game.

In a scheduled update yesterday, Epic Games added a conspiracy-themed easter egg to the scenery on top of a building in Tilted Towers, the games most heavily-populated area, and the rumored target of the meteor.

For a few weeks now, “Fortnite” players have been panicked over the fate of Tilted Towers, the game’s most heavily-populated area, as meteors-ever-growing in size and frequency-seem to be closing in.

If you land on the top of a building toward the center of Tilted Towers right now, this is what you’ll see:

The scene appears to depict the remains of a conspiracy theorists’ stake out: couches, lawn chairs, an ice chest and a loot chest, all assembled in a semi-circle.

source Kaylee Fagan / Epic Games

For the record, I was killed numerous times trying to get these screenshots.

You’ll notice that part of the floor is knocked out in my screenshots because I was tragically not the first person to drop onto the scene, but I did end up placing 34th after just wandering around this rooftop without cover or a weapon for close to 5 straight minutes, so I’ll call that a successful round.

Kotaku got more pristine shots of the spread, and weren’t playing on mobile.

The rooftop’s makeshift living room setup surrounds a TV with no signal…

source Kaylee Fagan / Epic Games

…and a telescope pointed directly at the now ever-visible meteor.

source Kaylee Fagan / Epic Games

The campsite is littered with picket signs like this one, which appears to depict a massive meteor headed towards the planet.

source Kaylee Fagan / Epic Games

This sign represents the feelings of the many players who have taken to social media to lament the feared destruction of Tilted Towers.

source Kaylee Fagan / Epic Games

It’s true! For a few hours last week, #RIPTiltedTowers was actually trending on Twitter, and a few players got tired of waiting around for the meteor and decided to destroy Tilted Towers themselves.

After some coordinating on Reddit, the group took their pickaxes to the beloved building, and this was the result:

Many players on Reddit and elsewhere are already suggesting that this easter egg debunks the rumors about Tilted Towers being leveled by the meteor. But with the end of Fortnite’s season 3 scheduled for April 30th, it’s difficult not to wonder if the game will go through any major changes, meteor-induced or otherwise.

source Reddit user mateybob

The “Fortnite: Battle Royale” subreddit is awash with discussion about what the signs could mean for the future of the meteor and the game.