This YouTube video shows what it’s like to play ‘Fortnite’ on an 80-foot IMAX screen

When you have a chance to play video games in an IMAX theater, you take it.

That’s what Lewis Hilsenteger of the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel did in a video posted on Friday.

Normally, you’d play Fortnite and other games on your TV with a games console, like the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Or perhaps even a computer monitor if your a PC gamer. And those who take it to the next level usually get a projector to play on 100-plus inch projections. But playing games on IMAX is possibly the peak.

Check out what Fortnite and other games look like on an IMAX screen:

There’s Unbox Therapy’s Lewis Hilsenteger, clearly happy of the choice he made that morning of playing Fortnite on an 80-inch IMAX screen.

The IMAX theater at IMAX’s HQ has 80-foot wide screen, which translates to 1,100 inches. It’s about 20% bigger than your average movie theater screen, Hilsenteger said.

Hilsenteger said during the video that the purpose to use such a large screen is for “ultimate immersion.”

“It extends below you, it extends above you,” he said.

Hilsenteger played Fortnite on a PlayStation 4 Pro that can output a 4K video signal. Having that 4K video option would help make the game look sharp on such a large screen. If he played games in regular 1080p resolution on such a big screen, like you would on the regular PlayStation 4, the graphics and visuals wouldn’t be as impressive.

Lewis has to twist his head to see everything on the massive screen.

He might as well play other games while he’s there…

And why not some SNES games, like “Street Fighter II?”

