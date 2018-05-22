‘Fortnite’ just got a huge new addition: Jetpacks!

source Epic Games

“Fortnite” just got a ridiculous new item: Jetpacks!

Jetpacks are available in all versions of “Fortnite” with the latest patch, 4.2.

You can shoot at enemies while in mid-air, but can’t aim precisely while flying.

The world’s most popular game, “Fortnite,” just got a hilarious new addition: Jetpacks!

In the latest update (4.2), which arrived on Tuesday morning, “Fortnite” creator Epic Games added some pretty amazing stuff. There’s a new game mode (“Solid Gold v2”), which makes all the weapons on the map legendary weapons. There’s a new hero for the “Save the World” mode of the game. There’s even a tease of a second new mode “coming soon,” called “Close Encounters,” which outfits the map with only shotguns and jetpacks for pick-ups. Who will survive?

But let’s not kid ourselves: The most exciting addition in Tuesday’s patch is a jetpacks. Here’s how they work:

As Epic Games points out in its patch notes, you can’t “enter Targeting Mode while in the air” – which is to say that you can’t aim carefully while flying. You can shoot your gun, or throw explosives, or whatever else while using the jetpack.

But be careful, as the jetpack has limited power and needs to be grounded in order to recharge. Falling from its peak height results in death – the best use of the jetpack seems to be in exaggerated jumps. You actually activate the jetpack by jumping, then pushing jump again while in mid-air.

The jetpack is part of a new class of item in “Fortnite,” referred to as backpacks. Backpacks occupy an item slot, and take a moment to equip (similar to consuming a shield potion). Epic hasn’t announced other backpacks thus far.

source Epic Games

Jetpacks are sure to cause major change in how “Fortnite” is played, which is probably why it’s a limited time item.

It’s not clear how long it’ll be around, and Epic isn’t saying (we asked). But if you’re not enjoying the jetpack, don’t worry too much about how it impacts gameplay – it’s not permanent. And if you are into it, get in while the getting’s good!