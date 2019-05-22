‘Fortnite’ and Jordan Brand are teaming up for one of the game’s weirdest crossovers yet

caption “Fortnite” players can unlock two new skins, Grind and Clutch, by purchasing the Hang Time bundle. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games has launched a special crossover event with Nike’s Jordan Brand.

Players can unlock two Jumpman-inspired outfits, Grind and Clutch, both of which come with customizable Jordan sneakers. Both outfits can be purchased together in the Hang Time bundle for 1,800 V-bucks.

“Fortnite” has also introduced a new limited-time mode called Downtown Drop. Completing challenges in Downtown Drop will unlock the Back Board, a new backpack item with nine different styles.

One week after introducing an outfit inspired by “John Wick: Chapter 3,” and less than a month after a massive partnership for “Avengers: Endgame,” “Fortnite” is launching a new crossover event with Nike’s iconic Jordan Brand.

Like past crossovers, the Fortnite x Jumpman partnership will include new outfits and a brand-new limited-time mode. Players can purchase the Hang Time bundle to unlock two character skins, Grind and Clutch – both outfits wear Jordan’s signature sneakers and come with a set of customizable colors that lets players choose their favorite style.

The bundle is available for 1,800 V-bucks, the equivalent of $18. Sadly, there’s no option to play as Michael Jordan himself.

The Fortnite x Jumpman crossover also added a limited-time mode called Downtown Drop, designed by Creative mode artists NotNellaf and Mollmolia. Players race through the streets of a Brooklyn-inspired map, collecting coins, grinding across rooftops, and leaping from giant ramps.

Completing challenges in Downtown Drop will unlock the Back Board, a new backpack item with nine styles based on popular “Fortnite” outfits.

caption You can unlock the Back Board backpack items in the new Downtown Drop limited-time mode. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

With more than 250 million registered players, “Fortnite” is the most popular video game in the world. The game has invaded nearly every facet of popular culture with constant crossover events, celebrity competitions, and even a live in-game concert.

“Fortnite” is available for free on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Mac OS, and PC.