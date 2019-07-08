26-year-old Australian Fortnite gamer pleads guilty to assaulting his pregnant partner during live stream

caption Luke James Munday, 26, admitted assaulting his pregnant partner during this live stream of his Fortnite game in December 2018. source YouTube

Luke James Munday, an Australian gamer, pleaded guilty to physically assaulting his pregnant partner in an episode that was recorded during a live stream last December.

Munday, 26, was heard arguing with his 21-year-old partner and fighting with her in the live stream.

People who watched the video reported the incident to the police, who arrested and charged him shortly after.

On Monday, the gamer admitted pinning his partner to the floor, News.com.au reported, citing court documents.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Australian Fortnite gamer has admitted assaulting his pregnant partner in an episode that was recorded during a live stream, local media report.

26-year-old Luke James Munday, who goes by MrDeadMoth, was heard arguing with and attacking a woman off-screen while streaming his game on Twitch last December, in video seen by Business Insider.

The plea was reported Monday by news.com.au and the Sydney Morning Herald.

People who watched the video reported the incident to the police, who arrested and charged Munday shortly after.

Read more: Fortnite gamer charged after he was accused of hitting a woman in the background of his Twitch live stream

caption Munday at a Sydney court on July 8, 2019. source Nine News Australia/YouTube

The live stream features audio of a woman repeatedly asking Munday to stop playing Fortnite and eat dinner.

There are two off-screen altercations, lasting about 15 and 30 seconds respectively, in which some kind of impact can be heard, as well as a woman and children’s screams.

At one point Munday said: “Leave me alone, go away, go away, stop touching my f—ing s–t… All you had to do was be f—ing patient, you dumb f—.”

He then moves out of shot for one of the two confrontations. Later in the video, the woman seems to address the streaming audience, saying: “You hear that, all you people there? He just hit me in the face.”

The woman has since been identified as Munday’s partner, 21-year-old Grace Campbell.

The couple had two daughters – aged three and 18 months old – were present during the December assault, according to news.com.au and the Sydney Morning Herald. Their third child, a baby boy, was born in March.

caption Munday’s live stream during his off-screen altercation with his partner. source YouTube

Munday pleaded guilty to assaulting Campbell at a court hearing on Monday in Sydney, News.com.au and the BBC reported.

According to court documents, cited by News.com.au, the fight started with Campbell threw a cardboard box at Munday because he refused to stop playing Fortnite.

Munday told police officers who arrested him, according to News.com.au: “She went to grab [my] stuff and I got angry.”

“I stood up and slapped her on the cheek and I grabbed her and I thought I put her on the couch but it must have been the floor,” he added, according to the site. “I held her down because I wanted her to stop.”

As Munday held Campbell down, she “began to pull his hair in an attempt to get him off her,” Sydney police said, according to News.com.au.

Munday then grabbed a picture frame from the wall and threw it down the hallway, News.com.au said, citing court documents.

Twitch suspended Munday’s account shortly after the incident, The Verge reported.

caption Munday at court on July 8, 2019. source Nine News Australia/YouTube

Munday will be sentenced on August 26, the BBC reported. Under New South Wales law, people convicted of common assault face a fine or up to two years in jail.

In a February statement to police, cited by News.com.au, Munday said he and Campbell started going to counseling every two weeks.

“We have been working constantly since December and we want the best for our children and strive daily to address any red flags that we or Baptist’s Care [counseling] identify,” he wrote at the time. “We are positive things can only go up from here.”

Campbell faces a separate charge of throwing a kettle at Munday’s head in June, and is due in court later this week, News.com.au reported.