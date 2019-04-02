Professional ‘Fortnite’ players, including Ninja, are up in arms over the latest changes to the game

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

A recent “Fortnite: Battle Royale” update removed the bonus health and materials players received after a successful elimination, and reduced the overall speed for harvesting building materials.

Professional “Fortnite” players like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop are protesting the changes in patch 8.20 on Twitter and during Twitch streams.

The pros say the change slows down the pace of the game and makes it harder for good players to find competitive matches.

The latest patch for “Fortnite” is changing the pace of battle royale, but many of the game’s best players are unhappy with the recent adjustments.

Released on March 26th, “Fortnite” patch 8.20 reverted a number of changes that were made to the game in February. As a result, players no longer receive bonus health and materials when they eliminate players and it also takes 40% longer to harvest building materials. “Fortnite” implemented the elimination and harvesting changes with patch 7.40 on back on February 19.

Had the worst nightmare ever last night: I was playing Fortnite and they removed the health per kill, materials per kill, and faster farming rates in public games… I know. Terrifying. I wasn’t able to go back to sleep for a couple hours after waking up. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 28, 2019

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games spent six weeks collecting data on how the changes impact the battle royale mode. Ultimately, the development team felt that awarding extra health and building materials for scoring kills was too rewarding.

“We feel it has resulted in an unhealthy level of aggressive play, diminishing other viable strategies,” the company wrote in the patch notes.

The changes have been particularly polarizing among professional “Fortnite” players. Most believe the changes are designed to help new players by not rewarding pros for getting kills, but there is disagreement about whether the change actually makes the game any more welcoming. Shortly after patch 8.20 dropped, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, shared his concerns with the update on his stream. Ninja is the most popular “Fortnite” player in the world with more than 13 million followers on Twitch.

My thoughts on the most recent Fortnite update. I could have rambled on for 10 minutes but this is the simple vid. pic.twitter.com/QjCwwUkQyd — Ninja (@Ninja) March 27, 2019

Ninja claimed that update is designed to make the standard battle royale safer for new players and encourage more competitive players to move to “Fortnite’s” arena mode. The health recovery and harvesting changes from patch 7.40 are still available in arena mode for players who want to play at a faster pace. However, he expressed concerns that players at the highest level of arena mode would be left with long wait times while most of the “Fortnite” community joins standard matches.

Professional players are also trying to get ready for the $40 million Fortnite World Cup, which starts with weekly online qualifiers on April 13th. The World Cup tournaments will likely use the same ruleset as the arena mode, which means players won’t be able to use the standard battle royale mode to practice for the next two weeks. Top players like Ninja and Nick “NickMercs” Kolcheff say that it takes 10 minutes or more for them to find arena matches when playing.

For streamers, the change makes it harder and less rewarding to rack up kills during matches, which will likely be less entertaining for audiences.

Arena mode is 10-20 minute Q’s for 20-30 player end games. Pubs are unplayable because it’s legit a different game and that means we can’t scrim. @FortniteGame wyd family? We’re 2 weeks away. — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) March 29, 2019

With money on the line, it’s understandable that players are up in arms over such a major change in “Fortnite,” but with only a few days until the competition begins, they’ll have to make the most of the situation. Epic Games updates “Fortnite” every week, but there’s been no sign that they’ll revisit the most recent changes. For now, Ninja and other “Fortnite” pros will have to make the most of the situation.