‘Fortnite’ is coming to the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox this holiday, and all your progress will come with it

caption A recent event in “Fortnite” featured a virtual Travis Scott performance, seen here. source Epic Games

One of the biggest games in the world, “Fortnite,” will be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Not only that, but the game will be playable across platforms – PS5 and Xbox Series X owners will be able to play with “Fortnite” players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games plans to “take full advantage of the newest consoles” when they launch this holiday season by improving” performance and visuals.” The game will get a bigger overhaul in 2021, the company said.

When next-gen game consoles from Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox arrive this holiday season, one of the world’s biggest games will run right out of the gate: “Fortnite” is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch, Epic Games said on May 13.

Moreover, the game will be enhanced to “take full advantage” of the increased horsepower available on the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox.

Broadly speaking: “Fortnite” will get “performance and visuals” upgrades on next-gen. The announcement teased further details about those upgrades as the holiday shopping season approaches.

Epic did, however, offer some important details for current “Fortnite” players. For one, you’ll still be able to play with friends on other platforms – so-called “cross-platform” multiplayer – who don’t have next-gen consoles. Also, anything you’ve purchased or unlocked from playing the game will move forward with you.

The blog post also reassured players on current platforms that they won’t be abandoned anytime soon. “We plan to continue support for existing platforms in tandem with our support for next-generation consoles,” it said.

The news was announced alongside the debut of Unreal Engine 5, a game engine created by Epic Games that was used to demonstrate the PlayStation 5 in a stunning demo video:

Unreal Engine is a popular tool used by game developers to create games for all platforms, from smartphones to high-end gaming PCs, and every game console in between.

“Fortnite” was built in Unreal Engine 4, and is currently being ported to Unreal Engine 5. Epic said it plans to release the updated version in “mid-2021.”