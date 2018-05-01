A huge change just hit ‘Fortnite’ — the big meteor struck, and it brought major new additions to the most popular game in the world

Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
The meteors have finally struck! Season 4 is on!

The meteors have finally struck! Season 4 is on!
Epic Games

  • The much-anticipated meteor shower kicking off Season Four of “Fortnite” has arrived.
  • The meteor shower has re-shaped the main island, altering some regions and (bizarrely) adding a few new ones.
  • The arrival of Season Four was teased through an in-game meteor that appeared in the sky above the game’s island, driving players to speculate as to what would happen.

It’s finally here: The meteors have crashed down in “Fortnite,” launching the fourth season of the game and fundamentally re-shaping the geography of the game’s main island.

Where there was once no massive crater in the ground, now there is:

Say goodbye to Dusty Depot, say hello to Dusty Divot!

Say goodbye to Dusty Depot, say hello to Dusty Divot!
Epic Games

Moreover, the impact area around the site of meteor crashes has a new item scattered about that, when consumed, enables players to bounce around in low gravity. They’re called “hop rocks.” Of course they are.

Here’s a short video of the new items in action, care of Kotaku:

Most significantly, the main map of “Fortnite: Battle Royale” has changed pretty dramatically.

What was once “Dusty Depot” – a set of buildings smack in the center of the island – is now “Dusty Divot,” an impact crater. And where there previously was no drive-in movie theater area named “Risky Reels,” there is now! It’s in the upper right corner of the map.

Of course, beyond the major geographical changes as a result of the meteors, there’s an entirely new season of “Fortnite” for players to dig into: Season Four! People who buy the “Battle Pass” get a ton of new challenges that unlock a ton of new in-game stuff, from gliders to skins to emotes.

Check out the trailer for Fortnite Season Four right here: