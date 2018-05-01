A huge change just hit ‘Fortnite’ — the big meteor struck, and it brought major new additions to the most popular game in the world

caption The meteors have finally struck! Season 4 is on! source Epic Games

The much-anticipated meteor shower kicking off Season Four of “Fortnite” has arrived.

The meteor shower has re-shaped the main island, altering some regions and (bizarrely) adding a few new ones.

The arrival of Season Four was teased through an in-game meteor that appeared in the sky above the game’s island, driving players to speculate as to what would happen.

It’s finally here: The meteors have crashed down in “Fortnite,” launching the fourth season of the game and fundamentally re-shaping the geography of the game’s main island.

Where there was once no massive crater in the ground, now there is:

caption Say goodbye to Dusty Depot, say hello to Dusty Divot! source Epic Games

Moreover, the impact area around the site of meteor crashes has a new item scattered about that, when consumed, enables players to bounce around in low gravity. They’re called “hop rocks.” Of course they are.

Here’s a short video of the new items in action, care of Kotaku:

Most significantly, the main map of “Fortnite: Battle Royale” has changed pretty dramatically.

What was once “Dusty Depot” – a set of buildings smack in the center of the island – is now “Dusty Divot,” an impact crater. And where there previously was no drive-in movie theater area named “Risky Reels,” there is now! It’s in the upper right corner of the map.

Of course, beyond the major geographical changes as a result of the meteors, there’s an entirely new season of “Fortnite” for players to dig into: Season Four! People who buy the “Battle Pass” get a ton of new challenges that unlock a ton of new in-game stuff, from gliders to skins to emotes.

Check out the trailer for Fortnite Season Four right here: