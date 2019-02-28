‘Fortnite’ season 8 launches today with new skins, new map locations, and a huge overhaul to its offline mode

caption Season eight of “Fortnite” is a pirate-themed extravaganza. source Epic Games

Season eight of “Fortnite” launched on February 28 – adding new skins, game-play changes and a brand new theme to the world’s most popular game.

In the game’s latest update, a volcano has erupted on the island, creating new locations on the map and scattering lava everywhere.

The new season of “Fortnite” adopts a pirate theme, placing treasure chests and cannons around the island, and adding a huge pirate ship in one of the map’s brand new areas.

Players can purchase the season eight battle pass to unlock seven new skins, including three legendary outfits: Hybrid, Blackheart, and Luxe.

Season eight of “Fortnite” has arrived, introducing a swashbuckling pirate theme for the spring and adding new locations to the island in “Battle Royale.” Epic Games announced the new season with a cinematic trailer on Thursday.

“Fortnite” is the world’s most popular video game, with more than 200 million registered players and more than 80 million active players each month. “Fortnite” is available on essentially every modern video-game platform, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. Players can squad up with each other regardless of what platform they choose.

The game has three separate modes: the mega-popular Battle Royale, the freewheeling “Creative,” and the single-player “Save The World.” Battle Royale and Creative modes are free to play, while Save the World costs $40.

A volcanic eruption marked the start of season eight on the “Fortnite” island, and players can now explore two new locations, Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps. The season-eight battle pass is available now, too, offering a fresh batch of new skins and other rewards. It also brings sweeping changes to the “Save the World” campaign.

These are all of the key updates in “Fortnite” season eight:

Warning: You’ll need the season-eight Battle Pass to get exclusive items during the season.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

You’ll need to buy a battle pass for a chance to unlock dozens of items that are exclusive to “Fortnite” season eight. As players complete challenges during the season, the battle pass will level up and grant access to extra rewards, such as skins. If you purchased the battle pass during season seven, you’ll start this season with an extra 30% XP boost.

Season eight introduces seven new skins; you’ll need to grab a battle pass to unlock them all.

caption From left to right, Peely, Sidewinder, Hybrid, Luxe, Master Key, Blackheart, and Ember. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Among season eight’s seven new skins are three legendary outfits: Blackheart, Hybrid, and Luxe. Legendary skins can be upgraded over time, unlocking new styles and color options as you play. Blackheart eventually turns into a bearded ghost pirate, while Hybrid becomes a dragon.

The season-eight battle pass also includes four epic outfits: Sidewinder, Peely, Ember, and Master Key. Sidewinder is a cowgirl, like Calamity from season six. Ember is a member of the Ashen guard protecting the island’s volcano. Master Key resembles a martial artist and can unlock a special tiger mask. Peely … is a banana.

The season-eight battle pass costs 950 “vbucks,” the in-game currency of “Fortnite.” You can earn vbucks by playing the game, or pay $10 cash for 1,000 vbucks.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Like prior seasons, the season-eight battle pass costs 950 vbucks, and a discounted battle bundle includes the season pass and the first 25 tiers of rewards for 2,800 vbucks. Vbucks can be earned through in-game challenges, or you can purchase them in “Fortnite.”

The battle pass costs just under $10 if you’re paying with cash, while the battle bundle is $25.

The battle pass contains dozens of rewards, including Woodsy, one “Fortnite’s” two new pets.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

While you can still unlock some items without the battle pass and save your vbucks for your favorite items in the shop, the battle pass has the most valuable rewards. Other exclusive items in the season-eight battle pass include Woodsy and Dodger (two new pets), an octopus parachute, and a conga-dance emote.

Luckily, even if you spend the first few weeks of season eight playing without the battle pass, you can still level up. If you decide to buy the pass late in the season, you’ll unlock the same rewards you would have received on day one.

A volcano has erupted on the “Fortnite” island, adding new locations and scattering lava across the map.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

A volcanic eruption has shifted the landscape of “Fortnite,” bringing a pair of new locations with it. Players will need to be on the lookout for lava and special volcanic vents that can launch them into the sky with a rush of hot air.

A huge pirate ship is docked in the Lazy Lagoon, one of season eight’s new points of interest. The first challenges of season eight include searching for pirate chests and finding pirate camps around the island.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

The other new location, Sunny Steps, resembles a temple village. Maybe this is the home of the warriors from the season-eight trailer?

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

The season-eight trailer shows a clan of warriors who look like they’re covered in hardened lava. It’s possible that they originate from the Sunny Steps, one of the new map locations. Ember, one of season eight’s “Epic Skins,” belongs to the Ashen Warrior set.

You’ll find pirate cannons scattered around the map in season eight. Use them to fire yourself across the map or launch cannonballs to do splash damage from a distance.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Pirate cannons will appear in all of “Fortnite’s” game modes during season eight. Players can load them with cannon balls and fire from long distances; the explosion will deal damage to anyone in the area. If players are feeling a bit crazy, they can climb into the cannon and fire themselves across the map, too.

Season eight also removes some older items from the Battle Royale map – including three vehicles: the X-4 Stormwing plane, the shopping cart, and the all-terrain kart. Two winter-themed items, the Sneaky Snowman and the Chiller Grenade, have also gone back into the vault.

Season eight also brings big changes to “Fortnite: Save the World,” the game’s offline mode. Unlike Battle Royale, you need to pony up $40 to get started with this mode.

caption Players can customize their hero perks for a boost in “Fortnite: Save the World.” source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Fortnite: Save the World,” the game’s $40 paid offline-game mode is getting a big-time overhaul. “Save the World” is a separate game type where players fight against waves of artificial-intelligence-controlled enemies and work together to survive. Players select from a large roster of “Fortnite” heroes, each of whom have their own special abilities and perks.

The new hero-loadout system allows players to stack perks and abilities from multiple heroes, adding a greater reward for unlocking new heroes and giving players new ways to enhance their favorites.

Loadout perks can provide a stat boost or entirely new abilities like a triple jump. Heroes will also have access to team perks that can give your whole squad a power-up.

Eight new heroes joined “Save the World” for season eight.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Save the World” players will all receive a gift box with hero-XP bonuses, evolution materials, and more bonuses. They’ll also be able to unlock new eight new heroes with in-game quest lines.

These are the new heroes and their respective classes: Archetype Havoc (soldier), Liteshow Spitfire (soldier), Dark Vanguard Airheart (constructor), Conqueror Magnus (constructor), Forged Fate (ninja), Overtaker Hiro (ninja), Valkyrie Rio (outlander), Ventura Ramirez (outlander).

The season-eight update also added a public voice-chat channel for the Creative Mode, and a new Jungle Temple theme.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Fortnite’s” new Creative Mode is still seeing regular updates, too. Season eight allows up to 16 players to join a matchmaking party for the Playgrounds game type, letting them try out new game modes on featured islands, or practice in a specific area of the “Fortnite: Battle Royale” map.

It’ll be easier to keep in touch, too; Creative Mode will feature a single voice channel for all players to keep in touch, regardless of their team. Previously, players on separate teams could not use voice chat.

“Fortnite” season eight will end on May 9, so be sure to unlock your favorite rewards before then.

source Epic Games

“Fortnite” season eight is live now and will continue for 10 weeks. The first weekly challenges include visiting all the island’s pirate camps, boosting yourself into the air with a volcanic vent, and finding treasure chests in Retail Row and Junk Junction.

Now that you’ve gotten the details, it might be time to get out there and have your own pirate adventure.